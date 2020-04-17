26-year-old from Marion killed in crash on Illinois 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 26-year-old from Marion died Friday in a crash on Illinois 13 near the Williamson/Saline county line.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, Rashaad E. Addison, 26, of Marion, died in the crash that happened just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Addison was driving west on Illinois 13 just west of the Saline/Williamson county line when he crashed into a utility truck that was stopped in the left lane waiting for eastbound traffic to clear so that he could turn left onto Old Illinois 13, police said. Addison was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

Illinois 13 was closed in the area for more than an hour while authorities investigated and cleaned up the crash. No one was charged in relation to the crash.

— The Southern

