28-year-old Carmi woman dies in Harrisburg crash

ISP said in a news release that Whitney P. McKenzie, 28, of Carmi, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at Illinois 13 and Commercial Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates McKenzie was driving westbound on Illinois 13 when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning onto Commercial Street, police said. She turned into the path of a semi-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Illinois 13, and her vehicle was hit by the truck. The semi-trailer driver refused medical attention, according to ISP.