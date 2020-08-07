2nd inmate with COVID-19 dies at Marion federal prison

MARION — A second inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 at the federal prison in Marion has died amid a coronavirus outbreak that has affected dozens of inmates and a handful of employees.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Taiwan Davis, 39, died Wednesday at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for the disease.
Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, one week prior to his death. He was transported to a local hospital three days after receiving his diagnosis.
In a news release, the federal agency said that Davis had "pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease."
Davis had been in custody at USP Marion since December. He was serving a seven-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance; he was sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois.
Currently, 80 inmates and four employees have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons' online tracker. Another 57 inmates and four employees are listed as having previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.
Davis' death follows that of Earl James, 65, who died Sunday.
James was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 22, and was transported to a local hospital for increased shortness of breath, coughing and hypoxia five days later. He also had pre-existing medical conditions that put him at high risk for developing a more severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
James was serving a 30-year sentence for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced in the District of Arizona.
He had been at the Marion prison since Aug. 18, 2008.
USP Marion is a medium-security facility that currently houses about 1,200 inmates.
