You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2nd inmate with COVID-19 dies at Marion federal prison
0 comments
breaking

2nd inmate with COVID-19 dies at Marion federal prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Historical: Marion Penitentiary

Barbed wire surrounds the Marion Federal Penitentiary.

 The Southern File Photo

MARION — A second inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 at the federal prison in Marion has died amid a coronavirus outbreak that has affected dozens of inmates and a handful of employees. 

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Taiwan Davis, 39, died Wednesday at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for the disease. 

Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, one week prior to his death. He was transported to a local hospital three days after receiving his diagnosis. 

In a news release, the federal agency said that Davis had "pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease." 

Davis had been in custody at USP Marion since December. He was serving a seven-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance; he was sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois. 

Currently, 80 inmates and four employees have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons' online tracker. Another 57 inmates and four employees are listed as having previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered. 

Davis' death follows that of Earl James, 65, who died Sunday.

James was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 22, and was transported to a local hospital for increased shortness of breath, coughing and hypoxia five days later. He also had pre-existing medical conditions that put him at high risk for developing a more severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons. 

James was serving a 30-year sentence for sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced in the District of Arizona. 

He had been at the Marion prison since Aug. 18, 2008. 

USP Marion is a medium-security facility that currently houses about 1,200 inmates. 

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amirah Marie Jones
Obituaries

Amirah Marie Jones

JOHNSTON CITY — Amirah Marie Jones, 8, passed away at 4:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her family home in the arms of her mother surrounded …

Sarah 'Sally' Lewis Williams
Obituaries

Sarah 'Sally' Lewis Williams

  • Updated

Sarah Lewis Williams, or “Sally” as she was known to her family, friends, and colleagues, passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, at the age of …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News