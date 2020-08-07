2nd inmate with COVID-19 dies at Marion federal prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — A second inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 at the federal prison in Marion has died amid a coronavirus outbreak that has affected dozens of inmates and a handful of employees.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Taiwan Davis, 39, died Wednesday at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for the disease.

Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, one week prior to his death. He was transported to a local hospital three days after receiving his diagnosis.

In a news release, the federal agency said that Davis had "pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease."

Davis had been in custody at USP Marion since December. He was serving a seven-year sentence for distribution of a controlled substance; he was sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois.

Currently, 80 inmates and four employees have active cases of COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons' online tracker. Another 57 inmates and four employees are listed as having previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.