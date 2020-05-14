3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Union County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday announced three additional Union County residents who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The people who died were a man in his 80s and two women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. The health department did not say whether the deaths were connected to any of the long-term care facilities in Union County that are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.

The Southern reported Wednesday that five residents at the state-run Anna Veteran's Home had tested positive for COVID-19. Integrity of Cobden and Integrity of Anna have also reported outbreaks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH updates its data about outbreaks in long-term care facilities weekly; it was last updated on May 8. Southern Seven Health Department has declined to release any information about the outbreaks at those facilities. Administrators from the Integrity facilities have not responded to The Southern's requests for comment.