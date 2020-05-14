3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Union County

The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday announced three additional Union County residents who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
The people who died were a man in his 80s and two women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s. The health department did not say whether the deaths were connected to any of the long-term care facilities in Union County that are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.
The Southern reported Wednesday that five residents at the state-run Anna Veteran's Home had tested positive for COVID-19. Integrity of Cobden and Integrity of Anna have also reported outbreaks, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH updates its data about outbreaks in long-term care facilities weekly; it was last updated on May 8. Southern Seven Health Department has declined to release any information about the outbreaks at those facilities. Administrators from the Integrity facilities have not responded to The Southern's requests for comment.
To date, four Union County residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. To date, there have been 108 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Union County. Fifteen have recovered, according to Southern Seven Health Department.
The Southern reported Wednesday that according to IDPH data, Union County's rate of infection is the highest downstate, behind only the counties of Cook, Lake and Kane in northern Illinois.
This story has been corrected. Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday sent a corrected news release indicating there were three new COVID-19-related deaths. The health department had in an earlier news release erroneously reported four additional deaths.
SIU Carbondale students, staff supply state with crucial COVID-19 test component
