3 detainees, 1 correctional officer of Pulaski County Detention Center diagnosed with COVID-19

Because of that, Acuff said that he does not believe any other detainees in the general population have been exposed.

Acuff said he was notified Thursday morning that the three detainees, as well as one correctional officer, had tested positive. Upon receiving this information, four other correctional officers were tested due to potential exposure. They are not symptomatic and are continuing to work pending those results, he said. Acuff said that the facility tests correctional officers' temperatures when they report to work, and checks detainees' temperatures twice daily. He said the facility will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The detained individuals with COVID-19 include one male in his 20s and two males in their 30s, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.

Immigrant rights organizations have been sounding the alarm for weeks about COVID-19 risks to people being held in ICE's network of jails in facilities across the country. According to the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center, ICE apprehended and detained nearly 10,000 people in March, as COVID-19 infections began to spread throughout the U.S.