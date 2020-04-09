You are the owner of this article.
3 people in Pulaski County Detention Center diagnosed with COVID-19
3 people in Pulaski County Detention Center diagnosed with COVID-19

Tri-County Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois

The Tri-County Justice & Detention Center, also known as the Pulaski County Detention Center, is located just off the Interstate 57 Ullin exit. 

 The Southern File Photo

ULLIN — Three people in the Pulaski County Detention Center have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Southern Seven Health Department. 

The Pulaski County Detention Center is overseen by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. A representative of Sheriff Randy Kern's office said Kern was out of the office Thursday for personal reasons. The administrator of the detention center was on a conference call and not immediately available, a representative of his office said. 

The detention center houses people who have been charged with crimes and have court hearings pending, or who have been sentenced to jail time, in Alexander and Pulaski counties. 

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contracts with Pulaski County to use part of the 240-bed facility as a detention center for people who are accused of being in the U.S. illegally. 

No information was provided about whether the people at the detention center who have contracted COVID-19 are jail inmates or ICE detainees. 

Southern Seven also reported a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday. That individual is a male in his 40s. No further details were provided about his status.

Southern Seven Health Department had reported a confirmed COVID-19 case for Pulaski County on Tuesday, but retracted the information on Wednesday because the individual has dual residency in another county, and is not in Pulaski County at this time. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 4 0 0
Gallatin 1 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 25 2 6
Jefferson 3 1 0
Johnson 0 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 0 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 4 0 0
Randolph 32 0 6
Saline 3 0 0
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 10 0 0
Wayne 0 0 0
White 0 0 0

Concerned about COVID-19?

