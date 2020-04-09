3 people in Pulaski County Detention Center diagnosed with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ULLIN — Three people in the Pulaski County Detention Center have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.

The Pulaski County Detention Center is overseen by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. A representative of Sheriff Randy Kern's office said Kern was out of the office Thursday for personal reasons. The administrator of the detention center was on a conference call and not immediately available, a representative of his office said.

The detention center houses people who have been charged with crimes and have court hearings pending, or who have been sentenced to jail time, in Alexander and Pulaski counties.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contracts with Pulaski County to use part of the 240-bed facility as a detention center for people who are accused of being in the U.S. illegally.

No information was provided about whether the people at the detention center who have contracted COVID-19 are jail inmates or ICE detainees.

Southern Seven also reported a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday. That individual is a male in his 40s. No further details were provided about his status.