3 released, others transferred as Pulaski County Detention Center closes

Three detainees have been released from Pulaski county detention center and the rest will be transferred from the facility, according to a news release from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
According to an ICE official, an estimated 50 people were being held in the 240-bed facility as of Aug. 26.
With legislation that essentially ends immigration detention in Illinois now signed into law, the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin opted to leave their contract with ICE and all detainees will be transferred or released from the facility.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act (SB 667) on Aug. 2, making it illegal for any law enforcement agency or unit of state or local government to sign contracts allowing them to detain immigrants and any existing contract must be terminated by Jan. 1 2022.
Pulaski was one of only three counties to have this agreement with ICE. The other two facilities are Kankakee and McHenry counties, both of these have initiated a federal lawsuit challenging the Way Forward Act.
Local activists are fighting for the release of the detainees. According to the release, the advocates were informed on Friday evening that only three individuals would be released while the others would be transferred.
“Family members and advocates scrambled last month to submit release requests on behalf of the loved ones and community members detained at Pulaski. Advocates from across Illinois sent over 1,300 emails to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and local ICE leadership to demand that those in detention at Pulaski be released instead of transferred to other ICE facilities,” the release said.
Advocates argue the review process at Pulaski for determining whether or not a person would be released or transferred was not sufficient.
"In the past few weeks, community partners and advocates, including NIJC, have ensured that every person detained at Pulaski was able to present ICE with evidence supporting a request for release,” Ruben Loyo, associate director of NIJC’s Detention Project said in a release. “But with such a perfunctory ‘review’ of cases prior to Pulaski's closure, ICE and the Biden administration have yet again shown a disregard for how immigration detention tears apart families and destabilizes communities. Among those denied release today is an NIJC client with significant mental disabilities who ICE has jailed for more than three years. We will continue fighting for ICE to end immigration detention.”
Becca Tally, chairperson of the Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project, is working with her group to demand for the release — not transfer — of all the detainees in the center.
After hearing of the release of the three detainees, she posted the following on social media Sunday evening.
“We were overjoyed for the three individuals and their families who were reunited yesterday. However, we are heartbroken and outraged that many, many others were deported or transferred instead of being returned to their communities and families,” Tally wrote. “We mourn with those families who heard the news that their loved ones would not be returning home to them and to the men and women who were transferred.”
While the loss of a federal contract at the facility is expected to have an economic impact on the region, immigration advocates say the move is a step in the right direction.
“The Pulaski County board has in the past raised the economic impact on the county as a justification (as have other counties that operate detention centers). We want to see a world where true investment in rural communities is a priority and where measures to ensure the provision of basic services is given real consideration. However, treating human lives as a commodity to fulfill the economic needs of the county is shameful, as is this country's reliance on mass incarceration in general and other dehumanizing and exploitative practices in our history,” Tally wrote. “We should not pit one community against another. The people we have come to know who were detained in Pulaski share many of the values the people of Southern Illinois recognize and value--faith, family, hard work, and community.”