3 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread

Three Southern Illinois counties have been placed on the COVID-19 warning list from the Illinois Department of Public health — a jump from one county last week.

The list was released by IDPH Friday and includes the Southern Illinois counties of Massac, Pulaski, and Saline, along with 25 others. Hamilton County, which was the only Southern Illinois County on last week’s list, is no longer included.

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

A Friday news release from IDPH states that although the reasons vary for why a county reaches the warning level, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties, college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially among people in their 20s.