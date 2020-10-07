3 Southern Illinoisans are among 6 Community Champions honored by Centerstone

Centerstone has named six 2020 Community Champion Award winners. The award honors community leaders who have made a difference by advancing mental health and substance use disorder services through their advocacy, leadership and service, according to a news release from Centerstone.
This year’s winners include three from Southern Illinois: Nancy Maxwell of The Women’s Center and Amber Aden and Joanna Simpson-Abel, both of Carbondale Towers; and three from the Metro East, Steve Konopka of Highland High School, Ty Bechel of Alton Memorial Hospital and Amare, and Lindley Renken, a former Centerstone board member.
Centerstone usually holds Community Champions banquets in both regions, but this year that was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, Centerstone is recognizing its 2020 Community Champions virtually through a Facebook video.
“The six Community Champions display commitment and dedication to their community, and Centerstone is honored to recognize them for their work and for the positive impact they have made and continue to make in the lives of so many across our region,” John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone, said in the release.
Southern Illinois winners were nominated as follows:
Nancy Maxwell, who works at The Women’s Center helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, runs an outreach program for women at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale, and volunteers at the African American Museum in the Carbondale mall.
She was nominated by Anna Hughes, a medical and legal advocate at The Women’s Center. “Nancy is the hardest-working and most resourceful person I know, and her dedication to community work and advocacy is astounding,” Hughes wrote.
At the Eurma C. Hayes Center, Maxwell “single-handedly founded, facilitated and continues to grow a support group for empowering women who have experienced sexual assault.” Hughes said Maxwell is the go-to person to help solve challenges of mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, lack of food or other home items, and trauma, noting that “she continually and creatively persists through difficult conditions to get her clients and members of the community the resources and care they deserve, no matter what kind of issue they are facing.”
Maxwell also was nominated by several others, including Emily Killen, Erin Frey and Rachel Brenningmeyer.
Amber Aden and Joanna Simpson-Abel, both service coordinators at Carbondale Towers, are described as “two roaring fireballs that will stop at nothing to get the needs of their residents met.”
Josh Aden, who nominated the pair, said they have worked countless hours to make and keep community relationships, so that their residents have no need that goes unmet. “There is absolutely nothing that these two amazing women would not do for another person in need. They don’t hesitate to help,” Aden said, adding that they help anyone, including residents, colleagues, coworkers and community members.
Metro-East winners were nominated as follows:
Steve Konopka was nominated by Taylor Marks, Centerstone’s Director of Flourish and Youth & Family TREE programs, for being a “key player” in getting Centerstone’s TREE program — a substance, alcohol and nicotine treatment program for individuals ages 12-25 — implemented at Highland High School.
Ty Bechel was nominated by Jean Schram, a retired Madison County Health Advisory Committee member. She described Bechel, as a person in long-term recovery from addiction who has used his personal experience to help others and educate the public. Bechel works with Amare, a Metro East recovery community organization that he founded in 2014.
Lindley Renken was nominated by Anne Tyree, Centerstone Regional Chief Operating Officer, for being the “driving force” behind the development of supportive, permanent housing for Centerstone in Alton, which has more than 70 units of housing for adults with disabilities with rental assistance.
Centerstone accepted nominations for this year’s Community Champions awards from February through June.
Southern Illinoisan who received honorable mentions are:
Rebecca Anderson, Perry County Counseling; Mary Ekstrand, behavioral specialist/psychologist, Tri-County Special Education; Carrie Eldridge, Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department; Michael Eubanks, Illinois Department of Corrections; Joan Filkins, Centerstone residential group home volunteer; Mary Beth Long, SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale; Christine Raben, licensed clinical social worker at Ferrell Hospital, Eldorado; Nicole Rechsteiner, Franklin-Jefferson Counties Special Education District; Southern Illinois University Legal Clinic Program; Stephanie Thompson, St. John’s Catholic School; Steve Webb, superintendent, Goreville Schools; and The Women’s Center Medical and Legal Advocates.
Metro East residents who received honorable mention are: A.J. French, president, Gift of Voice; Debbie Humphrey, Madison County Mental Health Board; Brad LaVite, Veterans Assistance Commission; Danielle Price, quality coordinator, Gateway Regional Medical Center; and Riverbend Ministerial Alliance.
Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.