3 teens dead in Johnson County crash

According to a news release from ISP, the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Ozark Road at Locust Street in Johnson County.

There were six teenagers in a black Ford traveling westbound on Ozark Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, police said. Jordan Davidson, 18, of Vienna, who was the driver, died in the crash, as did a 17-year-old from Vienna and a 15-year-old from Vienna. Two 15-year-olds from Vienna and one 15-year-old from Harrisburg were taken to an area hospital with injuries.