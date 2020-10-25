 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 teens dead in Johnson County crash
0 comments
breaking

3 teens dead in Johnson County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three teenagers died after a Sunday morning traffic crash in Johnson County, Illinois State Police said.

According to a news release from ISP, the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Ozark Road at Locust Street in Johnson County. 

There were six teenagers in a black Ford traveling westbound on Ozark Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, police said. Jordan Davidson, 18, of Vienna, who was the driver, died in the crash, as did a 17-year-old from Vienna and a 15-year-old from Vienna. Two 15-year-olds from Vienna and one 15-year-old from Harrisburg were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Police said an investigation is pending.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"Spot," the industrial robot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News