30-day closure of U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge to begin in August

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge starting sometime during the week of Aug. 3 to 9, according to a news release from KTC.

The estimated 30-day closure will also allow work on the bridge deck through the curve at the Kentucky end of the structure.

The bridge carries U.S. 51, U.S. 60, and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois. Also known as The Cairo Bridge, it connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that connects Illinois and Missouri.

According to KTC District 1 chief engineer Kyle Poat, engineers and the contractor came up with six options to allow all of the work to be completed during the 2020 construction season. A detailed analysis of the impact to traffic, timeline, and costs determined a 30-day closure of the bridge was the best option, the release states.

A recent traffic count to aid in planning for the project indicated 7,000 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day, with 35% of that being commercial trucks. That count is up substantially from 4,800 per day in 2019.

KTC will provide an update when a specific date is set to start the 30-day closure.

