30-year mystery: Five SIU students died in 1992 unsolved arson at Pyramid Apartment complex

CARBONDALE — One of the worst fires in Carbondale history happened exactly 30 years ago.

The Pyramid Apartment fire on Dec. 6, 1992, killed five Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and sent eight other critically injured students to the hospital.

Kimiko Ajioka, 25 of Osaka, Japan; Ronald Allen Moy, 23, of Chicago; Lai Hung Tam, 22, of Kowloon, Hong Kong; and Cheng Teck Wong, 23, of Jahore, Malaysia; were killed in the fire on Dec. 6. Mazlina Abd Wahid, 28, of Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, died a day later from injuries she sustained in the blaze.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. on that Sunday morning. Some students, fearing for their lives, jumped out of second and third story windows in the building. Others used sheets to try to climb down to safety.

Approximately 30 students were displaced from their homes.

Pastor Robert Gray, who is the chaplain for the Carbondale Police Department, was on scene at the fire.

“A number of students jumped out of windows,” Gray remembered on Monday morning.

One of Gray’s duties was making death notifications to the families of the students.

“There wasn’t enough room for the bodies in the morgue at SIH,” Gray said. “They took some of the victims to the school of mortuary science at SIU.”

He said they asked students who knew the victims to help identify them. Because the fire happened in the middle of the night, no one was carrying identification.

Gray worked with international students to plan a memorial service for the victims. The memorial service included the flags from each of the student's countries. The presidents of the student organizations for each country spoke during the service.

One thing Gray remembers about the days after the fire was the generosity of people in Southern Illinois.

Our Savior Lutheran Church, Gray’s church, served as a collection spot for winter clothing to be donated to the students.

He said they collected 2,600 pair of blue jeans. By 3 p.m. Monday, the church had collected 1,000 women’s sweaters, 700 women’s coats and 500 men’s coats, according to previous reporting by The Southern Illinoisan.

Members of the community also donated money to help the victims, raising $10,000. Gray took checks to the surviving students in the hospital. He told each of them that if they did not need the money, they could return it. It would then be given to the students who needed the money. He said four students returned the money.

“It was a great opportunity to show the caring of the community to the students,” Gray said.

He said the church had never had an international student ministry. As students came in to get clothing, they began work with international students that continues today.

“God is in the business of taking devastation and turning it into opportunity,” Gray said.

A memorial was erected on campus to remember the victims of the fire.

The arson of the Pyramid Apartment fire has not been solved. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 618-549-2677.