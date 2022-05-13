30th Blessing of the Bikes set for Sunday at Bald Knob Cross

Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to gather for the 30th time Sunday at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace as part of the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

Organized by the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the event draws a wide range of vehicles and riders.

“We’ll see all kinds of motorcycles – all makes and models, two wheels, three wheels and even four wheels, it doesn’t matter,” explains Jack Vancil of Johnston City. Vancil is president of the Carterville-based Lord’s Paheece chapter of the CMA. “Over the years, we’ve seen people from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. We’ll probably have people come from a 1,000-mile radius.”

Vancil said as riders arrive at the cross, they will have the opportunity to visit with other motorcyclists and pray together. He said the gathering is open to everyone, not just members of his organization.

Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said about 3,000 riders are expected to attend, joining together in smaller groups at the base of the 111-foot-tall monument.

“Once ten or 15 of them get together, they’ll join hands and pray for a safe riding season, blessings on their equipment and I bet they’ll be a prayer or two for some lower gas prices,” he said.

Vancil said members of his CMA chapter started the Blessing of the Bikes three decades ago and the annual pilgrimage to Bald Knob has become one of the highlights of the region’s motorcycling calendar.

Isbell agreed.

“It certainly has become a Southern Illinois staple – an idea that we have seen spread across the Midwest and the nation,” he said.

He added that the event also benefits the area economy.

“There are a whole lot of people throughout our region and small businesses in the area who depend upon the Blessing of the Bikes for the economic impact they bring,” Isbell said.

Isbell said the success of the gathering has spun-off similar events including the May 21 Blessing of the Jeeps.

“The Blessing of the Jeeps is now in its third year and it has become wildly successful,” Isbell explained. “There’s a great culture within the local Jeep community and it is a very exciting event.”

In addition to prayers for safety, organizers urge area drivers to use caution Sunday, keeping an eye out for the thousands of motorcyclists gathering in Union County Sunday.

