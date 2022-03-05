35-year mystery: Questions still unanswered in 1987 Ladonna Cooper homicide

Thirty-five years after Marion resident Ladonna Cooper was murdered, her children still don’t know who took their mother’s life or why she was killed.

Cooper’s oldest daughter, Kelli Cooper-Bathon was 10 years old when her mother, then 32, was killed in 1987. She said the question she has been asked the most is ‘What is it like to continue through life without a mom?’

“My response has been different with each decade that has passed,” Cooper-Bathon said. “I rejoice in the fact that God has given me many ‘helpers’ along the way to fill in the gaps that were created by such unimaginable loss. I can look back now and see how He has carried me this entire time so that, 35 years later, I am still here.”

Cooper, a married mother of three, was an assistant manager at the Bonanza Family Restaurant, which was located on Illinois 13 just east of Interstate 57 in Marion. The same building that once housed Bonanza is currently Tequilas Mexican Restaurant.

About 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 1987, Cooper's two daughters and husband, Bobby, went to the restaurant to visit her while she ate dinner on her break. They had no idea it would be their last meal together.

“March has always had a certain dark and heavy feeling for me,” said Jodi Cooper-Kelly, Cooper’s youngest daughter who was 7 years old at the time her mother was killed. “Part of me still feels like that 7-year-old girl whose life was turned upside down and whose childhood was no longer. The 7-year-old whose head is spinning, still struggling to understand what has happened and why, and trying to figure out where to go from here.”

Cooper was in charge of closing the business that evening. Her duties included ensuring the night’s receipts were properly documented and making a bank deposit.

The restaurant had a significant amount of business that day and the evening shift employees had to stay later than normal. Cooper was the last of those employees to leave. She called her husband, Bobby, about 11:45 p.m. to tell him she would be leaving in about 10 minutes.

When Cooper didn’t make it home by about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, her husband became concerned and attempted to call the restaurant. No one answered, so he drove from their home on Goodall Street in Marion to Bonanza. When he found no trace of his wife or her light blue 1986 Buick Century, he drove back home thinking she would be there when he arrived. She still wasn’t home, so he called Bonanza management.

Managers found the business had all the appearances of being closed for the night when they arrived. However, Cooper, her car, the night’s receipts and currency used to open the restaurant the next day were all missing. These findings were then reported to the Marion Police Department.

Police found what was later determined to be blood and other signs of a struggle outside the restaurant near where Cooper’s Buick had been parked.

“There was some blood found at the scene, but not any great amount,” Marion Detective Mike Wiseman told The Southern in 1987. “We just think she was trying to get free.”

Cooper’s purse was discovered on the morning of Thursday, March 5, 1987 in a trash dumpster behind The Hitchin’ Post, a western store just south of Bonanza located directly behind Dunn’s Sporting Goods.

Later that day, the Herrin Police Department received a call about 6 p.m. from a resident who spotted Cooper’s Buick. It had been left abandoned on South Sixth Street near its intersection with East Stotlar Street in Herrin.

Authorities arrived and found what was later determined to be blood on the interior and exterior of the vehicle. They also found mud in and around the wheel wells.

A resident of the neighborhood told police she thought the car had been parked in that location since very early Thursday morning.

On Friday, March 6, 1987, the frantic search for Cooper came to an end. At about 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee was conducting a survey on Illinois 148 near Observation Pond in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. She noticed tire tracks off the trail and spotted something near the water’s edge. When she looked through her binoculars, she discovered it was a body.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded and found Cooper’s body about 150 yards west of the observation towers on Illinois 148 laying at the edge of the small body of water.

Harry Spiller served as the sheriff of Williamson County from 1982 to 1989. He said he still remembers Cooper’s case vividly 35 years later.

“As I think about the case, I still recall the crime scene at the refuge,” Spiller said. “I was there when her body was found and I can still recall that scene like it was five minutes ago. I’m sure someone knows something and hopefully someone will come forward.

"I’ll never give up hope and I hope before I’m gone this case is solved. As the sheriff at that time, it makes me feel like I let her down, the family down and the community down.”

Receipts from Bonanza were discovered on March 8, 1987 at Petrolane Gas Company near the intersection of Samuel Road and Old Route 13 after an eyewitness contacted authorities and said he saw Cooper’s Buick near that location at about 12:45 a.m. on March 5.

“I can think of no logical explanation for the events of that night and no answers have ever been given,” Cooper-Kelly said. “I think that part of me will forever be frozen in time. But, I've obviously grown up and 35 years have passed. I have faced hard challenges and accomplished many things. All without the most important person by my side.”

On April 2, 1987, it took a coroner’s inquest jury just eight minutes to return a verdict of homicide as Cooper’s cause of death. The inquest determined Cooper died as a result of “multiple severe injuries and stab wounds.”

Cooper-Kelly said she has tried to be at peace with all the unanswered questions.

“It's tough to keep pushing forward just to be knocked back down,” Cooper-Kelly said. “Many times, our hope was crushed and I personally felt my faith was tested. But, I know we will never stop digging and never stop fighting for answers. And by the grace of God, maybe one day my family and I can finally have the answers and peace we deserve.”

The Southern contacted the Cooper family in 2020 about investigating Cooper’s case for its “Chasing Closure” series, which takes an in-depth look at unsolved cases in the region.

“When The Southern contacted me, I was presented with an article about the unsolved murder of Ryan Livingston in Carbondale,” Cooper-Kelly said in 2020. “I was absolutely taken away by the narrative provided and the facts given without causing harm to Ryan’s case. I wanted my mother’s story to be written and told in the same manner. I wanted more to be said about her last few moments on earth.”

The Southern submitted several Freedom of Information Act requests to review public records from Cooper’s case file in 2020.

The City of Marion, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Williamson County Coroner’s Office denied The Southern access to all records pertaining to Cooper’s case following those requests, claiming they were privileged because of an ongoing investigation.

On Aug. 19, 2020, The Southern filed a lawsuit in Williamson County Circuit Court asserting all four agencies improperly withheld public records sought under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, everyone is entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government. The law states access to public records promotes transparency and accountability of public bodies at all levels, adding that it is a fundamental obligation of government to operate openly.

Attorney Ian Russell from the Davenport, Iowa law firm Lane & Waterman LLP drafted and filed the complaint on behalf of The Southern.

The complaint seeks “a declaration that the defendants have violated the Illinois FOIA” and requests the court to order the agencies to produce the records requested, redacting only information that is truly exempt.

The Southern has since received some of the records requested and is currently working with the agencies toward resolving the issues to receive as many public documents as possible. The next scheduled court hearing for the FOIA lawsuit is March 29.

“I hold onto the memories that I do have and remember how loved she made me feel and I try to pass that love and that warmth on to my own children,” Cooper-Kelly said. “She may not be here physically, but she has never left us. She lives on through me, my siblings, and all of her grandchildren. I feel she continues to guide us from above.”

The upcoming installment of “Chasing Closure” on Cooper’s case will include exclusive interviews and in-depth reporting on the investigation.

“We may never be able to put a name to the person or persons that killed our mom, but we will forever make sure that her name, Ladonna Lynn Cooper, is never forgotten,” Cooper-Bathon said.

