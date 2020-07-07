37-year-old from Fairview Heights found dead in Rend Lake
Franklin County

37-year-old from Fairview Heights found dead in Rend Lake

A 37-year-old from Fairview Heights was found dead in Rend Lake Tuesday after he entered the water from a boat Monday and never resurfaced, according to a news release from Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

Leffler said the body of Bryan W. Petty, 37, of Fairview Heights, was found in Rend Lake Tuesday afternoon. Petty had been out on a boat with his family Monday evening. Leffler said emergency crews were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in response to a report that a man had entered the water from a boat and failed to resurface.

Rescue crews searched the area Monday night, but suspended the search until Tuesday morning, according to the release. Crews used side sonar-equipped boats and public safety divers to search the lake, and located Petty's body at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in approximately 11 feet of water.

Leffler said that an initial investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the incident, but he did not provide further details. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Franklin County Coroner's Office and Franklin County Sheriff's Office are investigating, according to the release.

— The Southern

