38-year-old Pinckneyville man dies after hit by car on Illinois 127 in Perry County
Perry County

A 38-year-old Pinckneyville man has died after he was hit by a car while walking along Illinois 127 Tuesday night.

In a Wednesday news release, Illinois State Police identified the victim as Jeremy Lueker, 38, of Pinckneyville.

Police said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on northbound Illinois 127 south of Primrose Road. Lueker was walking north on Illinois 127 and Shelly Steinwagner, 46, of Highland, was driving north on 127 when Steinwagner struck Lueker, police said. All lanes of 127 were shut down for more than five hours Tuesday night while police investigated.

Police did not say what caused the crash and said their investigation is pending.

— The Southern

