39-year-old Eldorado woman dead in Saline County crash

According to a news release from ISP, the crash happened at approximately 1:52 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois 142 just south of North County Line Road in Saline County.

According to the news release, Taryn Hopkins was driving a silver Toyota Solara traveling south on Illinois 142. South of North County Line Road, Hopkins failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then became airborne and struck a utility pole and overturned, coming to rest in a field. Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.