3rd Williamson County resident tests positive for COVID-19; Randolph County reports 2 more cases

Another Williamson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. The individual, a male in his 50s, is recovering at home.

This is the third laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

The man is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to another state, according to the health department.

In Randolph County, public health officials confirmed Friday evening two more lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, for a total of 17 in the county.

Public health officials are investigating the cases, speaking with individuals who they may have been in contact with before being diagnosed. Anyone contacted by public health officials is asked to respond promptly.

More cases are expected to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing, public health officials say. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home when ill.