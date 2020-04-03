3rd Williamson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another Williamson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. The individual, a male in his 50s, is recovering at home.

This is the third laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

The man is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through recent travel to another state, according to the health department.

Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who he may have been in contact with before being diagnosed. Anyone contacted by public health officials is asked to respond promptly.

More cases are expected to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing, the release states. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and staying home when ill.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

Illinois Department of Public Health, 1-800-889-3931, DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV;

Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), 1-844-988-7800;

Franklin Hospital, (618) 435-9700; and

Heartland Regional Medical Center, 1-888-543-2786.