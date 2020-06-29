4-year-old from Tennessee dies in Massac County crash
0 comments
Massac County

4-year-old from Tennessee dies in Massac County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 4-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, died Saturday night in a traffic crash in Massac County.

According to a Sunday news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from U.S. 45 to Interstate 24 westbound. 

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling on the ramp and left the roadway to the right and overcorrected, then swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. A 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Massac County coroner, according to the release. Two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver, Jose G. Coronel-Bautista, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, as well. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Police said the driver was the only person wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The ISP crash reconstructionist unit continues to investigate.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Frank W. Owen Sr.
Obituaries

Frank W. Owen Sr.

CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste…

Bob McIntosh
Obituaries

Bob McIntosh

PULASKI — Bob McIntosh, 76, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Lake of Egypt.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News