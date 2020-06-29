4-year-old from Tennessee dies in Massac County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 4-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, died Saturday night in a traffic crash in Massac County.

According to a Sunday news release from Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from U.S. 45 to Interstate 24 westbound.

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling on the ramp and left the roadway to the right and overcorrected, then swerved off the roadway to the left and overturned. A 4-year-old girl who was a passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Massac County coroner, according to the release. Two other passengers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The driver, Jose G. Coronel-Bautista, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, as well. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Police said the driver was the only person wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The ISP crash reconstructionist unit continues to investigate.

— The Southern

