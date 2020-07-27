40-year-old woman struck, killed by train in downtown Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A woman was killed after being struck by a train traveling northbound through downtown Carbondale on Monday afternoon, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release.

Holly Stanley, a 40-year-old woman from Carbondale, was killed when she walked across a railroad track near the 600 block of South Illinois Avenue as a Canadian National train was traveling northbound, according to witness testimony given to police. The incident happened at about 12:19 p.m.

The train was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision and struck Stanley, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police put up multiple tarps to shield public view as investigators worked on the scene.

The Carbondale Police Department at 12:50 p.m. Monday announced an emergency road closure notice along the intersections of Grand Avenue at the railroad tracks and College Street at the railroad tracks after a “serious crash.” The roads reopened about three hours later.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

