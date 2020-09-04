 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread
0 comments
breaking top story

5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread

{{featured_button_text}}

Five Southern Illinois counties are among 29 in the state that have been placed at a COVID-19 warning level, according to a Friday news release from Illinois Department of Public Health.

Jefferson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union and Williamson counties are at the warning level for COVID-19 spread, according to the release. Randolph, Union and Williamson counties were on the IDPH warning list last week, as well. The list is updated weekly on Fridays and uses data from the Saturday to Sunday of the week prior.

The release said a county goes on this list if “two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.” Some of these indicators are:

  • New cases per 100,000 people: If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
  • Number of deaths: This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Weekly test positivity: This metric indicates a warning when the seven-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
  • ICU availability: If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
  • Weekly emergency department visits: This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Weekly hospital admissions: A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
  • Tests performed: This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
  • Clusters: This metric looks at the percentage of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Alexander, Williamson counties

There is no set reason why counties are seeing a spike in COVID cases, however, the release said common causes included college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.

A Friday news release from Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reminded residents of the spike in cases, particularly in Williamson County, and asked them to practice mitigation techniques as they celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

SIU reporting 31 active COVID-19 cases as officials work to enhance testing efforts

The IDPH release said compliance with prevention measures has been mixed. It said public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. It said some county and local law enforcement as well as states’ attorneys are not enforcing mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. It added that some people are refusing to participate in contact tracing and some are waiting to be tested, believing symptoms to be seasonal allergies.

The release noted that several counties have taken swift action and are implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus. Those can include increased testing opportunities, working with schools, meeting with local leaders, and educating businesses and large venues about the importance of mitigation measures.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 47 1 38
Franklin 354 1 239
Gallatin 67 2 58
Hamilton 49 1 47
Hardin 20 0 18
Jackson 1011 23 853
Jefferson 494 31 426
Johnson 123 0 90
Massac 67 1 48
Perry 304 11 242
Pope 19 1 13
Pulaski 136 1 116
Randolph 793 8 656
Saline 175 3 150
Union 426 20 345
Williamson 998 15 564
White 133 0 108
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News