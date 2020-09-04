5 Southern Illinois counties on IDPH warning list for COVID-19 spread

There is no set reason why counties are seeing a spike in COVID cases, however, the release said common causes included college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.

A Friday news release from Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reminded residents of the spike in cases, particularly in Williamson County, and asked them to practice mitigation techniques as they celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

The IDPH release said compliance with prevention measures has been mixed. It said public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. It said some county and local law enforcement as well as states’ attorneys are not enforcing mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. It added that some people are refusing to participate in contact tracing and some are waiting to be tested, believing symptoms to be seasonal allergies.