5 staff, 15 residents of Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation test positive for COVID-19

He said they will treat the entire facility as if it is COVID-positive. Staff throughout the building will wear full PPE, gowns, gloves, masks and face shields during contact with any resident.

“We are all devastated. The staff worked so hard to keep the virus out. We have been sticklers for mask use and infection control,” Stout said.

He added that the staff is disappointed that the virus crept in while they were being so careful. The residents, however, are remaining very positive, according to Stout.

“I’m very proud of the team in Pinckneyville. They are a good team and they are working to make sure our residents are well cared for,” Stout said.

Residents and staff at Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be tested each week to monitor changes in their conditions. Those who are fever- and symptom-free for 24 or more hours can be considered no longer contagious.

The Perry County Health Department announced Sunday in a news release that they were notified of 24 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County to 128.