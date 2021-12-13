$500K gift to help expand SIC's career and technical offerings

A $500,000 gift from a Carmi business leader will help Southeastern Illinois College build a career and technical education center in White County.

The college has announced plans to break ground early next year for a facility to offer training in welding, automotive and diesel education and other trades near the college’s existing David L. Stanley White County Center in Carmi.

The new facility will be financed through state and local funds as well as a $500,000 gift from area entrepreneur Stan Williams.

Officials say the new center will be a regional hub for career dual-credit opportunities as well as technical education programs in the norther part of the SIC district.

“This is really a 20-year-long dream in the making,” said Southeastern Illinois College President Jonah Rice. “We are elated to have a facility that will focus specifically on the career, technical education and workforce needs of this part of our district. There is a lot of industry in the area and this means we are going to be able to provide mechanics and those with commercial driver’s licenses and welders and other disciplines to support that industry.”

Rice said the new facility is part of a focus to provide employees for area businesses.

“There’s a huge need. There are hundreds of thousands of manufacturing and trade jobs open in this country. There are so many jobs out there right now and they are great careers. We’re excited to promote and train for them,” he said.

SIC Vice President of Academic Affairs Karen Weiss said the new facility will meet needs in the area.

“Our K-12 partners have asked for career dual credit opportunities in certain disciplines, and we are here to serve those needs with this facility,” she said.

Williams served on the Little Wabash Area Vocational Center board in the 1970s.

“As a businessman and community leader, Stan knows firsthand the value of quality career and technical training for the young people in our area,” said Frank Barbre, vice chair of the SIC board.

Rice added, “He is a great entrepreneur and has been a successful business man for decades. This gift shows his commitment to promote education and help people get more jobs in our area.”

Design work on the new center is underway with the first of two phases of construction set to begin in the spring of 2022.

