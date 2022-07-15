5T’s Custom Creations | Herrin couple carves out engraving business

Jeff and Terra Taylor never expected their “side hustle” to grow as fast as it has.

But what started as a home décor business has, within a year, expanded into a full-blown trophy, plaque and personalized gift business that has allowed both Taylors to leave outside jobs and has them looking to move the enterprise from their home to a retail storefront.

They began their business with the gift of a commercial laser engraver from Jeff’s parents – people who often have stressed to the couple their belief in being self-employed – and the Herrin couple started making door hangers and other decorative items which they sold online.

“Crafting is where it started. My grandma was a big crafter when she was alive and I’ve always done those things. I love crafts,” Terra explained. “I just never thought I would sell them and make money, so it has been a big shock how everyone has been supporting us.”

Even while selling on Etsy and at area craft shows, the Taylors had designs on expanding 5T’s Custom Creations – the name they had given the business, reflecting the five Taylors in the family – into plaques and trophies, but hesitated because Egyptian Trophy and Awards was already established in Herrin.

“At the beginning of the year, we learned that Dawn McNeil was retiring and closing shop, so we decided it was time to begin doing trophies,” Taylor said.

McNeil has been aiding the Taylors as they venture into the plaque and trophy sector, providing insight and guidance, evening recommending 5T’s to her former customers.

The business engraves “almost any product you can think of,” Taylor said, mentioning tumblers, metals, leather, glass and acrylic as items which they have engraved in recent months.

The Taylors slid into trophies at a very busy time: baseball season and they have learned from it.

“We know now that we have to stay ahead of the season, because we found a lot of things were back-ordered. Now we’re going to get everything ordered and in stock as early as possible,” she said.

“We’ve been surprised how busy we got so fast,” she said. “It’s been great the way that the community has come together and helped us share our business and so many people that have purchased from us. We love how much everyone has supported us.”

The growth has come at a cost for the entire Taylor family: Their home is getting cluttered. Taylor said not only does the laser engraver take up space in the garage, extra inventory in the form of ready-to-be-engraved plaques and trophies can be found in the garage, a storage shed and their home office.

That’s why the couple is currently looking to expand the business into a retail storefront in Herrin. They also plan on expanding in other ways, too.

“There’s a lot of things out there that laser engravers can do that we haven’t even touched the surface of yet,” she explained. “Every day customers will call with ideas and our answer is that we haven’t done it yet, but we’re willing to try new things all of the time.”