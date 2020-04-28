6 award-winning Southern Illinois barbecue restaurants join forces to feed health care workers

He said the staff does hard work every day. When others pay attention, it really brings the spirits of staff up.

Cunningham has eaten at all the barbecue restaurants and called them all “amazing.”

He has been in his position at HRMC about five weeks, and has talked to the mayor, police and fire chiefs numerous times during the pandemic.

“They’re supporting us so well. We really are a family in this community,” he said.

He also thanked the greater Southern Illinois community for following the governor’s stay-at-home order.

I am impressed, at awe and very appreciative of the community for embracing it as well as they have. It is making a difference,” Cunningham said.

Benitone said they have funds for the first couple meals, but they will need additional resources to serve all locations. Donations can be made through the Hands of Hope website, hohfoundation.org, or by texting 618-663-4636. Be sure to include the dollar amount and follow instructions.

More information about Operation BBQ'd Hope is available on the foundation website at hohfoundation.org.