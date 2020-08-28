6 Southern Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19 spread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that six Southern Illinois counties are among the 30 statewide at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease spread.

They are Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Union, Williamson and White counties.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

IDPH said that different factors are at play in each county. But some common factors leading to an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.

“Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported,” IDPH said in its weekly news release. “General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”

Also, IDPH said public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings. In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.