6 Southern Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 20 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, including Franklin, Jefferson, Randolph, Union, White and Williamson counties in Southern Illinois.

Other counties include Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in the St. Louis Metro East area and Bureau, Cass, Clay, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Logan, Moultrie, Whiteside and Will counties.

A county enters a warning level when it meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

Jefferson, Perry, Franklin and Union counties were on the warning list last week. Perry County is no longer on the warning list, and Randolph, White and Williamson counties were added to the list this week.

The IDPH news release said the counties on this week's warning list saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.