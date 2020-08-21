6 Southern Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 20 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, including Franklin, Jefferson, Randolph, Union, White and Williamson counties in Southern Illinois.
Other counties include Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in the St. Louis Metro East area and Bureau, Cass, Clay, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Logan, Moultrie, Whiteside and Will counties.
A county enters a warning level when it meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.
Jefferson, Perry, Franklin and Union counties were on the warning list last week. Perry County is no longer on the warning list, and Randolph, White and Williamson counties were added to the list this week.
The IDPH news release said the counties on this week's warning list saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are also beginning to be reported.
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings. Additionally, there are reports of individuals who are ill attributing their symptoms to allergies or other illnesses, or not being forthcoming about their symptoms or close contacts.
Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus, including working to increase testing in their communities and launching mask campaigns.
IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable or increased COVID-19 risk, including:
• If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
• Number of deaths indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• A seven-day test positivity rate of above 8%.
• ICU availability drops to fewer than 20% in the region.
• Weekly emergency department visits for COVID-19-like-illness increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Weekly hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
• Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.
A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.