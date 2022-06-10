61AID focuses on 'extraordinary ordinary people' like Kent Mason

Editor’s Note: A few weeks ago, The Southern shared a story about 61AID Productions, a local firm that produces video vignettes for area not-for-profit organizations. In his work with 61AID, Steve Quinn has met those he calls “Extraordinary Ordinary People.” The Southern and 61AID is pleased to partner up and share the stories of these Southern Illinois neighbors and friends.

Walk into Arnette’s Barbershop in Carbondale with Kent Mason and immediately the love and respect the community has for this man sharpens into focus. Everyone in the shop wants their time with “Mr. Kent,” and he takes time to greet each person.

One young man waits his turn, his admiration apparent in the smile on his face as he listens to the stories and waits his turn. Chris, 16, is at Arnette’s with his father for a quick trim. As Mason takes time to talk with the youngster, Mason undoubtedly recalls when he came to the barbershop with his own dad or when he visited on his own just to listen to the stories and advice of the older men.

Charles “Bear” Arnette opened this barbershop in Carbondale’s Northeast side in 1945. Just a few weeks a few blocks away, Kent Mason was born into a loving family – and into a community that felt like family.

Those were days of running with friends and bouncing from house to house. Warm memories flood back when he’s asked about his childhood. Mason remembers having everything he wanted and needed right there in his neighborhood – instilling in him a deep sense of belonging and connection. Unknown to him at the time, he was learning the importance of community and helping anyone who needed it.

After attending barber school in Springfield in 1964 with his best friend James Morgan, the pair returned to Carbondale to find Arnette waiting with an offer to work at his barbershop. In the 20 years that followed, Kent learned far more than just how to trim and cut hair. Working next to Arnette, Kent gleaned how to treat everyone with respect, how to hear what is not being said and how to discover needs while figuring out a way to meet them. More than how to build a business, Mason learned how to build a community.

After Arnette passed away unexpectedly in 1983, Mason purchased the barbershop, recognizing that it was his job to continue Arnette’s legacy of service to the community. During the years that followed the world outside the barbershop changed and changed again, but inside, stories were still told and people continued to be welcomed with open arms and giving hearts. From giving away clothes and shoes to those in need, to sharing a few dollars and a free hair cut more often than he will admit, Prior listened, helped where he could and showed a new generation of young men how to take care of their community.

Several years ago, Mason hired a young man named Jay “J-Soul” Prior to work in the shop. Thinking about his own retirement, Mason saw in Prior someone who understood the important role of Arnette’s in the neighborhood.

Equally important, Mason recognized Prior as someone who could carry on the legacy and give the next generation of young men an example.

Prior bought the shop in 2019 when Mason retired, and now the thread of community and caring that started with Charles Arnette and weaved its way through Kent Mason, continues on.

