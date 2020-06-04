63-year-old Carterville man dies in house fire

A 63-year-old man died Thursday in a house fire in rural Carterville.
According to a news release from Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke, Robert Lee Drake, of Carterville, was pronounced dead Thursday at the scene of the fire.
Burke said the fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. at 5738 Brownsville Road in rural Carterville. The house was fully involved when Williamson County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on the scene. Herrin Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The fire is under investigation by the coroner's office, Williamson County Fire Protect District and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
— The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.