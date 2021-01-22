 Skip to main content
70-year-old West Frankfort man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-57
breaking
Franklin County

70-year-old West Frankfort man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-57

A 70-year-old West Frankfort man died Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

Illinois State Police said in a Friday news release that James J. Bean, 70, of West Frankfort, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-57 northbound at milepost 69.5, south of the Illinois 14 exit. The crash happened about 10 minutes before 5 a.m. Friday.

ISP said its preliminary investigation indicates Bean was driving his car north on I-57 when a semi-trailer struck his vehicle from behind. Bean lost control of his car and left the roadway to the right. Bean's car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. The semi-trailer did not stop and left the scene, police said.

ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating, and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Zone 7 investigations at 618-250-7601.

— The Southern

