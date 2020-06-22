76-year-old dead after apparent drowning in Lake of Egypt
Williamson County

76-year-old dead after apparent drowning in Lake of Egypt

A 76-year-old man was pronounced dead after an apparent drowning in Lake of Egypt on Saturday, according to a news release from the Williamson County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke said in a Monday news release that Bobby McIntosh, 76, of Ullin, was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent drowning on Saturday. Burke said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. at Lake of Egypt.

McIntosh was working on his dock when his boat floated away and he swam out to retrieve it, Burke said. Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue recovered McIntosh from the lake.

Burke and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are investigating, according to the news release.

— The Southern

