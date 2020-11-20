8,000 poor seniors in Illinois could lose food stamps under 'cruel and rigid' USDA plan

Roughly 8,000 vulnerable seniors in Illinois face a "catastrophic outcome" if the federal government goes through with a plan to end food stamps for them, a group of lawmakers warned Wednesday.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, supports residents of more than 150 low-income assisted living communities that are home to people who can't pay for them privately.

But the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, plans to end benefits for the communities and their residents on Dec. 31, according to a letter to Secretary Sonny Perdue from Democratic and Republican lawmakers opposing the "cruel and rigid plan."

Nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, Perdue led an effort last year to end SNAP benefits for people the administration believed didn't need them. He said the goal was to shift "more able-bodied Americans to self-sufficiency," The Washington Post reported. A federal judge recently struck that attempt down.

The new "looming action," first brought to lawmakers' attention in late October, comes as SNAP enrollment surged by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assisted living residents who use SNAP in Illinois need the benefits to afford basic nutrition, said Scott Douglas, administrator of Cambridge House in O'Fallon.