82 employees, residents of Choate Mental Health test COVID-19-positive in past 10 days

ANNA — In the past 10 days, 82 employees and residents of Choate Developmental Center in Anna have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Human Services, which runs the facility, state lawmakers and two unions representing Choate employees called the outbreak “deeply concerning” in a joint statement urging residents of the greater Union County area to do their part to slow the spread of the disease.

“We are united in concern for every individual residing or working at the Choate Developmental Center who has tested positive for COVID-19 — for their families and for their fellow residents and colleagues,” the joint statement read. “Together, we are urging everyone in Union County to work together in the public interest to limit further spread of COVID-19.”

Joining the IDPH in the call to action are state Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, AFSCME Council 31 and the Illinois Nursing Association.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 82 people who have tested positive as of Wednesday, 45 are residents and 37 are employees, according to the statement.