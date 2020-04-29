9 residents of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon with COVID-19 have died since Friday

Harrison, with the health department, also was not able to say how many residents of the facility, if any, remained hospitalized.

Though Fahoum declined to answer specific questions, she said that GreenTree’s focus “remains, as it always has, on providing excellent care and service to our residents and transparent communication with our families.”

“Like many other senior living communities in Illinois and across the country, GreenTree at Mt. Vernon has been impacted significantly by the virus,” she said.

Fahoum said staff is working around-the-clock to provide care to residents. The company, she said, was “very pleased to be able to get all residents and team members tested quickly” and has been encouraged by the number of residents and staff who remain asymptomatic or who have had only mild symptoms. The health department reported on Tuesday that 13 residents of the facility have been released from isolation. To be released from isolation, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must have isolated for a minimum of seven days from the onset of symptoms and can be released once they have been fever-free and feeling well for at least 72 hours, the health department said.