9 residents of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon with COVID-19 have died since Friday

MOUNT VERNON — Nine residents of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon with COVID-19 have died since Friday.
The Jefferson County Health Department first reported an outbreak at the long-term care facility on April 19. Three days later, a company representative with Compass Senior Living, the Oregon-based company that owns the assisted living and memory care facility, reported that a total of 53 residents and 14 employees had tested positive.
Widespread testing at the facility was conducted after a resident was hospitalized the week prior who had later tested positive for COVID-19.
Amy Harrison, administrator of the health department, said GreenTree is the only nursing home in the county to date with a known outbreak. She confirmed that nine of the 11 deaths reported by the county of people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 were residents of the facility.
Deceased are one male in his 70s, two males and three females in their 80s, and one male and two females in their 90s.
Amira Fahoum, an official with Compass Senior Living, declined to confirm the deaths or say how many people were hospitalized. A week ago, Fahoum provided the number of residents and staff who had tested positive and said eight residents were hospitalized. “Out of respect for the privacy of our residents, their families and our team members, I am not able to provide further updates,” Fahoum said in an emailed statement.
Harrison, with the health department, also was not able to say how many residents of the facility, if any, remained hospitalized.
Though Fahoum declined to answer specific questions, she said that GreenTree’s focus “remains, as it always has, on providing excellent care and service to our residents and transparent communication with our families.”
“Like many other senior living communities in Illinois and across the country, GreenTree at Mt. Vernon has been impacted significantly by the virus,” she said.
Fahoum said staff is working around-the-clock to provide care to residents. The company, she said, was “very pleased to be able to get all residents and team members tested quickly” and has been encouraged by the number of residents and staff who remain asymptomatic or who have had only mild symptoms. The health department reported on Tuesday that 13 residents of the facility have been released from isolation. To be released from isolation, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must have isolated for a minimum of seven days from the onset of symptoms and can be released once they have been fever-free and feeling well for at least 72 hours, the health department said.
While the recoveries are positive news, Fahoum said “there have been residents whose symptoms from the virus have become more severe, and our hearts go out to these residents and their families.”
Jefferson County has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 cases to date, the majority of them residents and staff of GreenTree. The state is providing alternative housing for staff of GreenTree at the Drury Inn.
The health department reported Wednesday morning no new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Of the 85 individuals in the county with COVID-19, a total of 11 have died; 34 individuals have been released from isolation. A total of 470 negative tests have been reported to the county.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|77
|7
|29
|Jefferson
|85
|11
|33
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|4
|0
|3
|Perry
|16
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|6
|Randolph
|138
|1
|51
|Saline
|3
|0
|3
|Union
|8
|0
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|12
|White
|2
|0
|1
