9 Southern Illinois counties are on IDPH COVID-19 warning list this week

Nine Southern Illinois counties are included in this week’s Illinois Department of Public Health warning list for COVID-19 spread.

The announcement came around midday Friday and listed Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Johnson, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson counties as being among the 51 counties on the list this week.

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week. Seven Southern Illinois counties were on the list last week. Alexander, Jefferson and Randolph counties were removed from the list this week. Johnson, Pulaski, Saline and Union counties were also on the list last week.

A Friday news release from IDPH states that although the reasons vary for why a county reaches the warning level, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties, college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, especially among people in their 20s.