9 Southern Illinois counties on this week's IDPH COVID-19 warning list

CARBONDALE — Nine Southern Illinois counties are on this week’s Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 warning list.

The warning list, which is updated weekly on Fridays and includes metrics from the previous Sunday-Saturday, are intended to inform choices about personal and family gatherings and activities, according to IDPH.

The Southern Illinois counties listed at warning level for COVID-19 spread are Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline and Williamson.

Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Perry, Saline and Williamson counties were also on the list last week.

There are several metrics for determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. Some of these indicators, according to the IDPH, include 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people in the county, a more than 20% increase in weekly deaths for two consecutive weeks, or a seven-day test positivity rate above 8%.

The Southern Seven Health Department, which covers the seven southernmost counties in the state, sent a breakdown of Johnson and Alexander counties’ numbers.