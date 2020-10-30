9 Southern Illinois counties on this week's IDPH COVID-19 warning list

CARBONDALE — Nine Southern Illinois counties are on this week’s Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 warning list.
The warning list, which is updated weekly on Fridays and includes metrics from the previous Sunday-Saturday, are intended to inform choices about personal and family gatherings and activities, according to IDPH.
The Southern Illinois counties listed at warning level for COVID-19 spread are Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline and Williamson.
Franklin, Hamilton, Johnson, Perry, Saline and Williamson counties were also on the list last week.
There are several metrics for determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. Some of these indicators, according to the IDPH, include 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people in the county, a more than 20% increase in weekly deaths for two consecutive weeks, or a seven-day test positivity rate above 8%.
The Southern Seven Health Department, which covers the seven southernmost counties in the state, sent a breakdown of Johnson and Alexander counties’ numbers.
A news release from the department said that both counties showed an increase in two risk metrics, new cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage, from Oct. 18 to 24, which led to the warning designation for the counties. A warning for the new case rate indicates the rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people. A warning for test positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8% from the previous seven-day period.
The same release also said Alexander County had 215 potential new cases — based on 13 positive cases — per 100,000 reported, up from the previous week of seven positive cases. The test positivity rate for the county was 14.7% out of 68 tests, up from 6.9% out of 101 tests the previous week.
Meanwhile, Johnson County had 353 potential new cases (based on 44 positive cases) per 100,000 reported, down from the previous week of 401 new potential cases (based on 50 positive cases). The test positivity rate for the county was 10.9% out of 339 tests, up from 9% out of 365 tests the previous week.
This news comes as Region 5, which includes the 20 southernmost counties in the state, entered enhanced mitigation measures last week after its rolling seven-day positivity rate met or exceeded 8% for three consecutive days. According to IDPH on Friday, the region's rolling seven-day average positivity rate was at 9.7% for Oct. 27, the latest day for which data were available. The region must reduce its positivity rate to 6.5% for three days to be taken out of the increased mitigations.
