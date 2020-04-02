90-year-old resident of a skilled nursing facility in Carbondale has contracted COVID-19

CARBONDALE — A 90-year-old female diagnosed with COVID-19 is a resident of Manor Court, a skilled nursing facility within Liberty Village of Carbondale, the facility administrator confirmed.
The resident was one of three cases confirmed Wednesday in Jackson County.
She is receiving treatment at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Manor Court Administrator Melissa Neitzel said the facility has notified all staff, residents and their families by telephone, and plans to send a letter to them today.
In line with local and state guidance, the nursing home restricted access to visitors weeks ago, and has also taken other precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
No other staff or residents have confirmed cases at this time, and everyone who works or lives there will be monitored for symptoms. Others will be tested if they are symptomatic; there will not be mass testing, she said. As of Thursday morning, Neitzel said she was not aware of any other resident with symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility,” Neitzel told The Southern on Thursday morning. “We’re continuing to work with local, state and federal healthcare officials on a daily basis. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventive actions and we’re going to continue to do so until the virus has been eradicated.”
Neitzel said that the latest information she received is that the resident is in stable condition at Memorial Hospital.
The Jackson County Health Department is investigating the case, as it does with all confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, in an attempt to identify others who may need to quarantine, administrator Bart Hagston said. Southern Illinois has seen its confirmed cases rise slowly in recent days. As of Thursday morning, area health departments covering 17 counties across Southern Illinois had reported 21 cases — seven of them in Jackson County and nine in Randolph County. This is the first publicly confirmed case in those counties of a resident of a long-term care facility, and the first patient hospitalized at Southern Illinois Healthcare with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Certainly, when there is a case at a long-term care facility that is of great concern to us because we’ve seen elsewhere in the country where that has been problematic,” Hagston said.
He noted that all long-term care facilities were directed weeks ago to restrict visitors, minimize any kind of social gatherings within the facilities, and monitor all employees coming into and out of the facilities by checking their temperatures at the beginning and midway through their shifts.
“Those requirements have been in place for some time for long-term care facilities, and I have every confidence Liberty Village was following those protocols,” he said. “But this disease is very infectious and it’s going to be hard to keep it out of places. We’re seeing more evidence in the past week of people being able to transmit the virus two or three days before they even become symptomatic. They could be doing everything humanly possible to monitor themselves and still be able to pass it on without knowing it.”
Hagston said the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a new directive earlier this week requiring that all staff within long-term care facilities wear masks at all times. On Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Department distributed personal protective equipment to Manor Court including surgical masks, N95 respirator masks and isolation gowns.
Neitzel stressed that she and her staff are following all guidelines and doing everything possible to keep residents and staff safe. Hagston said it’s not known at this time how the virus entered the facility.
“This case is a little different in that for the last month or more, this facility has been on restricted access, as all long-term care facilities have,” he said. For most of the other recent cases in Jackson County, the individuals have reported recent travel or that they had been in contact with someone else with a confirmed case. Hagston said his staff will continue its investigation today, and will remain in close contact with Manor Court in the days ahead.
