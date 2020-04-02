90-year-old resident of a skilled nursing facility in Carbondale has contracted COVID-19

Neitzel said that the latest information she received is that the resident is in stable condition at Memorial Hospital.

The Jackson County Health Department is investigating the case, as it does with all confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, in an attempt to identify others who may need to quarantine, administrator Bart Hagston said. Southern Illinois has seen its confirmed cases rise slowly in recent days. As of Thursday morning, area health departments covering 17 counties across Southern Illinois had reported 21 cases — seven of them in Jackson County and nine in Randolph County. This is the first publicly confirmed case in those counties of a resident of a long-term care facility, and the first patient hospitalized at Southern Illinois Healthcare with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Certainly, when there is a case at a long-term care facility that is of great concern to us because we’ve seen elsewhere in the country where that has been problematic,” Hagston said.

He noted that all long-term care facilities were directed weeks ago to restrict visitors, minimize any kind of social gatherings within the facilities, and monitor all employees coming into and out of the facilities by checking their temperatures at the beginning and midway through their shifts.