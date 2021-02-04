A Benton woman said she didn't feel right. One of her coronary arteries was 99% blocked.

“I messed with this problem probably two months. Everyone was passing me off because I wasn’t holding my chest,” she said.

Walker’s son convinced her to go back to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

In the emergency room, Walker’s symptoms did not seem to add up to heart disease or blocked arteries, but something was not right. Dr. Kevin Martin, the emergency room doctor, called Dr. Son Le, an interventional cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular, to consult.

“The ER doctor was not impressed at all. He described her pain as reproducible, but she presented with very atypical symptoms. Part of it was she didn’t feel right,” Le said.

Walker had a stress test. Le said it was abnormal. The electrocardiogram part of the test showed some stress on Walker’s heart, but it was not what is expected for someone having a heart attack.

The abnormality of the stress test, along with the high blood pressure and pain during rest, concerned Dr. Le.

“They made me worried something was wrong. The next thing to do to get to the bottom of this was to take her to the cath lab,” Le said.

