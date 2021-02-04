A Benton woman said she didn't feel right. One of her coronary arteries was 99% blocked.

On National Wear Red Day, a day to highlight the Go Red for Women movement, Linda Walker of Benton is a good example of why the movement started.
Go Red for Women is in initiative started by the American Heart Association to encourage women to commit to heart health, educate them about their risk of heart disease, and to share how the symptoms of heart disease differ in women. National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 5.
Walker, 69, began to have blood pressure issues a few weeks before Christmas.
“My blood pressure when crazy. I kept going to different doctors telling them something wasn’t right. They made me feel like I was having anxiety,” Walker said.
Walker was given medication to bring the blood pressure down, but she says no one seemed interested in finding the reason her blood pressure went up. She felt like it was caused by something, she said.
Walker, a retired teacher, was not obese. She was active. After retirement, she went to work in her husband’s office, helped start a lunch program at Akin Grade School, and was active in Jackson Grove Baptist Church.
Around the first of the year, Walker went to the emergency room with a complaint of high blood pressure. They checked her out and sent her home.
She began experiencing chest pain on Jan. 7. She did not want to go back to the hospital, thinking it was anxiety or acid reflux. After all, none of the medical staff she had seen believed her symptoms were serious.
“I messed with this problem probably two months. Everyone was passing me off because I wasn’t holding my chest,” she said.
Walker’s son convinced her to go back to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
In the emergency room, Walker’s symptoms did not seem to add up to heart disease or blocked arteries, but something was not right. Dr. Kevin Martin, the emergency room doctor, called Dr. Son Le, an interventional cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular, to consult.
“The ER doctor was not impressed at all. He described her pain as reproducible, but she presented with very atypical symptoms. Part of it was she didn’t feel right,” Le said.
Walker had a stress test. Le said it was abnormal. The electrocardiogram part of the test showed some stress on Walker’s heart, but it was not what is expected for someone having a heart attack.
The abnormality of the stress test, along with the high blood pressure and pain during rest, concerned Dr. Le.
“They made me worried something was wrong. The next thing to do to get to the bottom of this was to take her to the cath lab,” Le said.
During cardiac catheterization, Le found Walker's right coronary artery to be totally occluded, about 99% blocked. When he went to the left side of her heart, he had a hard time getting the catheter in the artery. It was about 90% blocked. He knew then her best option was to have her heart fixed in surgery.
“With that part of anatomy that day, she would have come back in arrest or having a heart attack,” Le said.
The diagnosis and need for surgery surprised Walker.
“I was scared. I didn’t dream I would need surgery,” she said.
One of her former third grade students, Emily Beever, was working at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale that day.
“She came in and gave me a hug and made me feel better, made me feel more at ease,” Walker said.
The next day, Walker went to surgery, where Dr. Junaid Haroon, a cardiothoracic surgeon, did three bypasses of her coronary arteries. He called her blockages “very severe.”
He said she had been having high blood pressure, but it was not a longstanding problem. Nobody could figure it out. Usually, high blood pressure causes damage over a long period of time.
“Her body in its own way was trying to compensate,” Haroon said.
After surgery, Walker’s blood pressure was much better. She left the hospital with blood pressure medication that is managing it very well.
“Traditionally, women are considered lower risk (for heart disease) and to some extent, that is true,” Dr. Haroon said. “Their presentation is very atypical.”
Dr. Le commended Walker for continuing to search for answers when she didn’t feel right.
“Women tend to underestimate their symptoms. Emergency room doctors tend not to be as aggressive as with a man. A man’s heart disease is precipitated by physical stress. Women are precipitated by emotional stress. Sometimes that misguides people who evaluate them,” Le said.
He added that the emergency room doctor did everything he was supposed to do for the way Walker presented and her symptoms. She also did what she should have by continuing to seek answers.
“Women need to recognize they are just as at-risk for heart disease as men. We all live in the same environment,” Le said.
“You have to be your own advocate,” Walker said.
