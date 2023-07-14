MARION — Impactful employment opportunities await those who are looking to work for the federal government. The Marion VA Health Care System will be hosting a hiring fair Saturday, July 15 on the Marion VA campus, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Center for Behavioral Health.

There are many reasons some may want to work for the VA, but perhaps the most important for many is serving those who served.

"My personal experience, I have a son serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Arlington. He makes me proud, and I take professional satisfaction in serving our nation's heroes," said Marion Medical Center Nurse Recruiter Jennifer L. Hazel, who said that she finds it difficult not to develop a bond with the veterans and families she serves.

"As nurses, we spend so much time not only with the veterans but with their families. They become extended members of our families. VA nurses have the privilege and honor of being a part of their health care. We listen to the veterans' stories to gain a better understanding of what they have been through and be able to personally help them," Hazel said.

For many Americans, there is a sense of unconscious debt to be owed toward those who "shall have borne the battle," in Lincoln's immemorial words. Serving as a health care professional in the VA is one way many look to "pay" back that debt to the men and women who served in the armed forces.

Qualified applicants will be compensated with an attractive federal benefits package few companies in the civilian sector can compete with.

There are 13 to 26 annual leave days, 13 sick days of leave, 11 paid federal holidays, health care and insurance, flexible spending accounts, a Thrift Savings Plan with government matching, and a Federal Employment Retirement System.

On offer at the VA are numerous positions for health care professionals, with many of those positions in the nursing profession.

"VA offers a wide range of nursing careers. Examples include registered nurses, advanced practice RNs (APRN), certified RN anesthetists, licensed practical/vocational nurses, nurse recruiters, certified nursing assistants, and clinical nurse leaders (CNLs)," said Hazel.

The VA also has career opportunities for nurses in a variety of care-delivery settings including, Hazel explained, with positions in acute, ambulatory, long-term care, outpatient clinics, mental health, telecare, home health, and spinal cord injury.

"The VA offers generous nursing education scholarship opportunities, tuition reimbursement programs, educational opportunities that support virtual or face to face continuing education, and funding for advancing your formal education and participation in the numerous VA leadership programs," Hazel said.

The VA has something to offer to recent college graduates as well.

"The VA provides a work environment that supports the transition from new graduate to experienced nurse, including abundant opportunities for continuing education programs, as well as clinical learning experiences. In addition to the Post-Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program specifically designed for recent BSN graduates at funded facilities, the RN Transition-to-Practice Program provides a nurse residency program for all new RN graduates," Hazel said.

For those looking to find a place to work for decades and have a meaningful and successful career in health care, the VA may just be the place to go. It was for Melinda Draper, a veteran at the VA and supervisor in the imaging department, who has spent the last 25 years at the VA.

"I've spent my entire VA career in imaging, beginning at the Evansville VA Clinic (now Evansville Healthcare Center) in 1998 and now at the Marion VAMC campus since 2021. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at both locations and a favorite part of my job has been watching our facilities grow our staff and services to enable us to offer specialized healthcare to the Veterans that we serve. I truly see the special relationships that our VA staff build with our patients to allow us to give them the customized care that they deserve," Draper said.

Opportunities for Diagnostic Radiological Technicians (DRTs) are also available at the VA, where individuals work with the latest imaging technologies on the market, enabling health care providers to see beyond the skin, and diagnose invisible ailments.

"DRTs perform a full range of general diagnostic x-ray studies, as well as bone densitometry, portable radiography and surgical fluoroscopy exams(C-arm). CT/DRTs may perform a full range of general diagnostic x-ray studies, as well as a full range of complex computed tomography studies including contrast administration and angiography," Draper explained.

"In today's job market, I'm hard pressed to find a downside to VA employment due to the generous benefit package and the career stability that the VA can offer. The VA is also committed to being an 'employer of choice' by working to maintain competitive pay scales with the private sector, while still offering excellent long-term pension and benefits," Draper said.

Qualified and interested individuals seeking to work as police officers, housekeepers, pharmacy technicians, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and diagnostic radiologic technologists should come with their resume, two forms of government issued identification, professional certifications, college transcripts, DD-214 form for veterans, proof of disability, schedule, supporting documentation, references, and BLS or ACLS certificates. Resumes can be submitted in advance to MarionVAJobs@va.gov., and if you have any questions beforehand, call the Human Resources department at 618-997-5311, ext. 59405 or ext. 54128.