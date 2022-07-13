A changing landscape: Du Quoin newspaper to close, other newspapers cut back

The Du Quoin Call – a newspaper that served the Perry County community for more than a century – is ceasing publication, part of a wave of changes coming to local newspapers across the region.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi confirmed reports that the Du Quoin newspaper would cease publication after this week. The newspaper was operated by Southern Illinois Local Media Group, a division of Arlington Heights-based Paddock Publications.

Additionally, all of the other Southern Illinois Local Media Group-ran newspapers, which include the Benton Evening News, The Gallatin Democrat, Harrisburg’s Daily Register, the Marion Daily Republican and the Eldorado Daily Journal as well as other community newspapers, reportedly will reduce publication to one edition per week.

The exception is Randolph County Herald-Tribune in Chester, which also is being shuttered.

A call to the offices of the Marion Republican confirmed the newspapers in Marion, Benton, Gallatin County and Harrisburg all were moving to a once-per-week printing schedule.

The regional editor for Southern Illinois Local Media declined to be interviewed and directed inquiries about the changes to publisher Doug Ray, who did not respond to a request for an interview.

Other local employees of the newspapers contacted by The Southern either did not return telephone messages or declined to comment.

Paddock and the Southern Illinois Local Media Group bought the then-named Du Quoin Evening Call, Benton Evening News, The Daily Register in Harrisburg, the Marion Daily Republican and the Eldorado Daily Journal from GateHouse Media in 2016. It purchased the Carbondale Times in early 2017.

“It’s sad for the community to lose something that has been around for more than 100 years, it is sad for town,” Alongi told The Southern.

The Du Quoin newspaper was owned and operated for many years by John Croessman.

Greg Scott of Dayton, Ohio, a Du Quoin native who worked with Croessmann as editor of the Du Quoin High School newspaper and has worked in communications since graduating in the 1980s, said in some ways, the local newspaper launched his career.

“John Croessman poured his heart and soul into that newspaper until health issues kept him from continuing. And my time there was a catalyst for future opportunities in my career. These changes come as time marches on. But I don’t have to like it,” Scott said.

Du Quoin’s Jeff Profitt commented on Alongi’s post: ”It is truly a sad day for me. I was sports editor at the Call form February 1996 to until August 2010…My heart is breaking a little.”

The closure of the newspapers and reduction in publishing schedules is part of a national trend.

According to Northwestern University’s 2022 “The State of Local Journalism” study, local newspapers are shutting down at an average rate of two per week throughout the country.

The study reported that 360 newspapers closed between late 2019 and May of this year and it projected that by 2025, the United States will have lost one-third of all local newspapers.

“Over the last couple of years, the entire landscape of traditional media has changed so much, but local newspapers remain phenomenally valuable sources for what’s actually happening in these small towns, so it’s a huge loss,” explained Nic Skovgaard, owner of AlterEgo Marketing, a Herrin branding agency.

Skovgaard said people often understate the role community newspapers play.

“One of the things most people do not realize is that a lot of the local content they read online is generated by boots-on-the-ground reporting from newspaper journalists,” he added. “They are so important.”

For readers in many communities, the result of the reductions and closures is fewer sources for local news, one that will be especially felt in Du Quoin, the city’s mayor said.

“The Call has been a staple of our community. This is a real loss,” Alongi said.