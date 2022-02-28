A decade later: Harrisburg honors eight lost in the 2012 Leap Day Tornado

A view of the remains of Shawn Anglin's home on South Water Street after a tornado struck in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Debris from the Kellers' property is shown in piles on their front yard, ready for pickup, after the Feb. 29, 2012, tornado in Harrisburg.
Kate Mackz (left) of IEMA and Larry Duke of FEMA look over a tornado-damaged area along Sullivan Street on Monday, March 5, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Rubble and portions of the facade are all that remain of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday, March 3, 2012, in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
Supporters line the streets outside Reed Funeral Chapel during the funeral of Mary Osman, 75, on Saturday, March 3, 2012, in Harrisburg. Osman was one of eight people killed when a tornado touched down in Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
A severely twisted spoon was one of several strange pieces of debris located during the cleanup at the Kellers' property after the Feb. 29, 2012, tornado in Harrisburg.
Severe damage to the old popcorn factory is shown Friday, March 3, 2012 in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
An overturned truck lays on its side Friday, March 2, 2012 in Harrisburg. A tornado that touched down in the neighborhood early on Feb. 29, 2012, claimed eight lives.
The carved marble alter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church remains standing amid the rubble Friday, March 3, 2012 in Ridgway. A tornado that touched down early on Feb. 29, 2012, damaged about half of the town's 400 homes and businesses, and claimed eight lives in nearby Harrisburg.
After spending the day sifting through the debris of Kim Abell's (left) trailer, Michael Delneal (center) plays with Abell's dog Thursday, March 1, 2012, in Harrisburg.
Ron Patterson (center) observes the post destruction clean-up of his shed after powerful storms ripped through Harrisburg early on Feb. 29, 2012.
South Water Street in Harrisburg is lined with workers responding to the 2012 Leap Day tornado on Thursday, March 1, 2012.
HARRISBURG — 10 years following the devastating Leap Day Tornado, Harrisburg residents continue to honor the eight lives lost.
On Monday, the victims’ families and several government officials, including former Mayor Eric Gregg, spoke at a memorial of the resilience of Harrisburg and the eight people who died.
“The day of the tornado after we had confirmed the loss of lives, I had typed it on a piece of paper,” Gregg said in an interview with The Southern. “I carry that with me when I go into meetings and different things. I always carry that with me just as a reminder of today. It's still with me, and hopefully, I'll be able to do it 10 more years or 20 more years.”
While the paper is much more tattered than it was 10 years ago, the meaning behind it is still the same.
“The takeaway is this: 'We're never going to forget those we lost,'” Gregg said.
Fowler and his family had rushed downstairs during the storm minutes prior to glass being thrown through the top of the building and their roof taken away, Fowler said.
“The work from our first responders was obviously amazing, from our community and from all over Southern Illinois and all over the Midwest and, quite frankly, the nation,” Fowler said. “When the sun came up, and we saw our roof was torn off and with glass throughout the whole house … it seemed like in just a matter of no time at all there were people all over our neighborhood and in my backyard that I didn't even know picking up debris. They weren't there to have a conversation. They were there to work.“
Despite the devastation and tragedy the tornado brought, it did allow Southern Illinois' true colors to shine through, Gregg said.
“We showed our true character during those difficult times,” Gregg said. “I witnessed the best people in the worst of times. Rather than see people running away from a disaster, I saw them running into it, which was just remarkable. They ran in to help their family, their neighbors, their friends, and they were fearless. It just certainly speaks very well of our character and who we are here and the kind of the culture that we have here in the Midwest.”
According to The Southern Illinoisan archives, thousands of people poured into the area offering aid after the tornado.
From the moments following the storm to roughly a year later, as the city rebuilt, some 6,000 volunteers poured into Harrisburg with their aid.
The mayor’s office had received correspondence from 22 states and 13 countries represented by people who came to help, according to previous reporting by The Southern.
Even with all of the aid the area received, not all holes within the community have been filled.
“There (are) still voids,” Fowler said. “I know, in the subdivision where I live, the home right beside us was completely destroyed. It's still a vacant lot, there's still a couple of vacant lots in that subdivision. So every time I drive by there, you know, it's just always remembrance of what once was there.”
Harrisburg continues to grow in the wake of the disaster, according to current Mayor John McPeek.
“Harrisburg is growing a lot,” McPeek said. “The community, the city, the town has got more businesses opening up every day. It's made a difference. It was such a tragic event that day, but it's brought our community together to help rebuild our community to be stronger. We're all in this together. I think that is a big thing. Today we're all together here.”
Aside from the huge levels of compassion that came from Southern Illinoisans and the nation following the tornado, Gregg took another thing away from the tragedy he said.
“The biggest takeaway that is you have to be prepared as a community,” Gregg said. “As a community leader I had to make decisions, and I had to make them quickly because people's lives were at stake. So it was very, very important that we were coordinated on all levels.”
As part of the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have teamed up to publish a Severe Weather Preparedness Guideto help Illinoisans be better prepared when severe weather strikes.
The National Weather Service will be recognizing Severe Weather Preparedness Week during the week of February 28 - March 4, according to a news release.
