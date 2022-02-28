A decade later: Harrisburg honors eight lost in the 2012 Leap Day Tornado

HARRISBURG — 10 years following the devastating Leap Day Tornado, Harrisburg residents continue to honor the eight lives lost.

On Monday, the victims’ families and several government officials, including former Mayor Eric Gregg, spoke at a memorial of the resilience of Harrisburg and the eight people who died.

“The day of the tornado after we had confirmed the loss of lives, I had typed it on a piece of paper,” Gregg said in an interview with The Southern. “I carry that with me when I go into meetings and different things. I always carry that with me just as a reminder of today. It's still with me, and hopefully, I'll be able to do it 10 more years or 20 more years.”

While the paper is much more tattered than it was 10 years ago, the meaning behind it is still the same.

“The takeaway is this: 'We're never going to forget those we lost,'” Gregg said.

The victims were Jaylynn Ferrell, 22; Lynda Hull, 74; Mary Osman, 75; R. Blaine Mauney, 74; Donna Mae Rann, 61; Randall Earl Rann, 64; Donald R. Smith, 70; and Gregory Swierk, 50.

Leap Day 2012

A series of tornadoes struck the Midwest in 2012 on February 28 and 29.

The string of destructive storms was later named the Leap Day Tornado Outbreak, when more than 30 tornadoes touched down over two days.

The EF-4 tornado in Harrisburg was the most destructive.

At 4:51 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2012, the tornado touched down just north of Carrier Mills, damaging a church and several homes.

Five minutes later, the tornado was on the doorstep of the Dorrisville neighborhood in Harrisburg.

Jumping over U.S. 45, or Commercial Street, the tornado remained on a northeast path toward a shopping center, Walmart, an apartment complex and more homes in what is known as Gaskins City.

It then continued past the Harrisburg Medical Center, Southeastern Illinois College and into Ridgway.

The 275-yard-wide tornado with winds of up to 180 mph affected 604 homes and businesses. Of those, 99 were completely destroyed and 53 were left with major damage.

It traveled 26.5 miles and was on the ground for 22 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time the dust settled, approximately 108 people were injured. Eight were dead.

Both Gregg, the mayor at the time, and Dale Fowler, a current state senator, were on the streets of Harrisburg and surrounding areas before the sun rose that day.

Fowler and his family had rushed downstairs during the storm minutes prior to glass being thrown through the top of the building and their roof taken away, Fowler said.

“The work from our first responders was obviously amazing, from our community and from all over Southern Illinois and all over the Midwest and, quite frankly, the nation,” Fowler said. “When the sun came up, and we saw our roof was torn off and with glass throughout the whole house … it seemed like in just a matter of no time at all there were people all over our neighborhood and in my backyard that I didn't even know picking up debris. They weren't there to have a conversation. They were there to work.“

Despite the devastation and tragedy the tornado brought, it did allow Southern Illinois' true colors to shine through, Gregg said.

“We showed our true character during those difficult times,” Gregg said. “I witnessed the best people in the worst of times. Rather than see people running away from a disaster, I saw them running into it, which was just remarkable. They ran in to help their family, their neighbors, their friends, and they were fearless. It just certainly speaks very well of our character and who we are here and the kind of the culture that we have here in the Midwest.”

According to The Southern Illinoisan archives, thousands of people poured into the area offering aid after the tornado.

From the moments following the storm to roughly a year later, as the city rebuilt, some 6,000 volunteers poured into Harrisburg with their aid.

The mayor’s office had received correspondence from 22 states and 13 countries represented by people who came to help, according to previous reporting by The Southern.

Even with all of the aid the area received, not all holes within the community have been filled.

“There (are) still voids,” Fowler said. “I know, in the subdivision where I live, the home right beside us was completely destroyed. It's still a vacant lot, there's still a couple of vacant lots in that subdivision. So every time I drive by there, you know, it's just always remembrance of what once was there.”

Harrisburg continues to grow in the wake of the disaster, according to current Mayor John McPeek.

“Harrisburg is growing a lot,” McPeek said. “The community, the city, the town has got more businesses opening up every day. It's made a difference. It was such a tragic event that day, but it's brought our community together to help rebuild our community to be stronger. We're all in this together. I think that is a big thing. Today we're all together here.”

Importance of safety

Aside from the huge levels of compassion that came from Southern Illinoisans and the nation following the tornado, Gregg took another thing away from the tragedy he said.

“The biggest takeaway that is you have to be prepared as a community,” Gregg said. “As a community leader I had to make decisions, and I had to make them quickly because people's lives were at stake. So it was very, very important that we were coordinated on all levels.”

As part of the 2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have teamed up to publish a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide to help Illinoisans be better prepared when severe weather strikes.

The National Weather Service will be recognizing Severe Weather Preparedness Week during the week of February 28 - March 4, according to a news release.

During the week, Illinoisans are encouraged by NWS to:

Update your family communications plan

Make a severe weather preparedness plan

Build an emergency preparedness kit

Identify your safe place to during a storm

Know the various weather watches/warnings/advisories

The NWS is the official agency for issuing severe weather watches, warnings and advisories to alert the public when dangerous weather conditions are expected.

Tornado drill

On Tuesday, March 1, the Carbondale Office of Emergency Management is participating in the statewide tornado drill to increase awareness and promote preparedness for severe weather hazards.

