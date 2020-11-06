A diverse group of Murphysboro residents are working together to 'Revitalize 62966'

After working with several community members to raise enough funds to have Alchemy’s Zach Mannheimer present to the steering committee, he then devised a plan of action for creative place-making in Murphysboro. Revitalize 62966 has since come to fruition.

The Shared Streets concept within Revitalize 62966 strives to improve aesthetics, downtown walkability, parking, sidewalks and street lighting in Murphysboro, and after receiving a grant from Greater Egypt Planning Commission and Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization, Shared Streets has also applied for a sizable ITEP grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to continue with larger improvement projects.

Revitalize 62966 also has a Housing team, which includes Brad Fager and Mayor Stephens, who work with the Historic Preservation Commission on the renovation of buildings in the historical bungalow district, access to the Revolving Loan Fund program, and the creation of a residential TIF district.

The Downtown Revitalization and Business Assistance initiatives include the presidents of the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, working together to identify business incentives, address code issues, and create a directory of available properties for sale or lease. An alley renovation for art space and outdoor seating space along the downtown corridor is also in the works.