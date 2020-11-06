A diverse group of Murphysboro residents are working together to 'Revitalize 62966'

MURPHYSBORO — Set to launch this month in Murphysboro is Revitalize 62966, a movement created to increase pride in the community and address small town challenges to encourage growth in the population and local economy.
Several residents of Murphysboro have teamed up to focus on the strengths of the town and give the main street some added curb appeal to entice more businesses, and their customers, to settle in Murphysboro.
A diverse group of Murphysboro residents are now involved in Revitalize 62966, including Mayor Will Stephens, Jamie Green of Murphysboro Main Street, Dillon Rushing of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, business owners Molly Blew of Molly’s Pint and Amy Mills of 17th Street BBQ, and even a few area high school students.
“There are so many different moving parts and everyone is so motivated,” said Brooke Guthman, a founding member of Revitalize 62966.
Guthman and her husband, Ryan, are both natives of Murphysboro. The pair purchased three commercial properties on Walnut Street in 2018 and have completely remodeled the structures inside and out, which now operate as an Airbnb lodging and Cold Blooded Coffee & Roastery. In May 2018, Guthman learned of Alchemy Community Transformations at a conference she attended as the member services manager at Egyptian Electric Cooperative. Guthman was inspired to present an idea for economic development to the Jackson Growth Alliance, of which she is a board member.
After working with several community members to raise enough funds to have Alchemy’s Zach Mannheimer present to the steering committee, he then devised a plan of action for creative place-making in Murphysboro. Revitalize 62966 has since come to fruition.
The Shared Streets concept within Revitalize 62966 strives to improve aesthetics, downtown walkability, parking, sidewalks and street lighting in Murphysboro, and after receiving a grant from Greater Egypt Planning Commission and Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization, Shared Streets has also applied for a sizable ITEP grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to continue with larger improvement projects.
Revitalize 62966 also has a Housing team, which includes Brad Fager and Mayor Stephens, who work with the Historic Preservation Commission on the renovation of buildings in the historical bungalow district, access to the Revolving Loan Fund program, and the creation of a residential TIF district.
The Downtown Revitalization and Business Assistance initiatives include the presidents of the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, working together to identify business incentives, address code issues, and create a directory of available properties for sale or lease. An alley renovation for art space and outdoor seating space along the downtown corridor is also in the works.
The Public Art team within Revitalize 62966 includes Shirley Kreinert of Oak Street Art and Christine DeShazo, an artist who is part of the international artists group WallDogs, which helped orchestrate and paint a large mural at the intersection of 13th and Walnut streets. Also part of the Public Art initiative is Paula Maloney, who leads fundraising efforts, and Linda Herrold with the Historic Preservation Commission. The mural project was paid for in large part by a grant from Southern Arts Fund through the Carbondale Community Arts and Illinois Arts Council.
The community reveal of the mural is Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. and the first 100 kids to visit get a free gift. Each letter of the word Murphysboro in the mural depicts a piece of the town’s history, landmarks, industry and residents.
“Our greatest asset is people. It’s just amazing to me throughout this whole thing the dedication and time that people are putting in to get this done,” Guthman said.
For more information on Revitalize 62966 and the mural ribbon-cutting visit revitalize62966.com or facebook.com/revitalize62966.
