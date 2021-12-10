A father's life and lessons to pass on

As I write this column on this day, so many things come back to me. December 7th, 1940, was the day my father was born.

December 7th, 1941, is the day that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. What a heck of a way to have your first birthday marked on the calendar. From his first birthday, until his last, he lived every one of them to the fullest.

The man I am describing is the original ‘Cow Guy.’ He was the first person to come up with the black and white jacket that I wear. He was my father, my mentor and my idol. He was bigger than life. I am sure that a lot of people would describe their fathers like that but somehow, he was different. He was a big man, played D1 college football both ways as a tackle in the era of ‘barely a helmet.’ He was boisterous and could light up a room upon entering.

I only ever wanted to grow up and be just like him.

I wore his jersey number when I played football. I went into the same business he went it to, albeit 25 years later. Without boring you, he had that ‘it’ factor and he knew how to use it.

But above all, he was a man of the land and absolutely loved animals – almost more than people. He loved their unconditional love. He loved their loyalty and he loved getting them to let their guard down and become his next new best friend.

He is the one that taught me the value of our farmers and ranchers and what they all do for this country. Out of school he got a job as a young 23-year-old with Cargill. That was the beginning. They taught him the grain business and basically the rest is history.

Working for Cargill was like working for the government. They were never going to pay you a lot, but it was going to be one heck of an education with some awesome job security.

My father worked in an industry that was in the spotlight. For that matter, it still is in the spotlight. Movies and documentaries have been made about trading in a pit, and many different cable TV carriers now have whole channels dedicated to trading. Everyone is doing it, and ever since the day trading craze of the late 90’s and early 2000’s, the rest is pretty much still writing itself. It is the industry that I find myself in today and I enjoy it very much.

Just before the media descended on the trading industry, my father had been wearing a black and white cow coat while he traded and made deals in the pit. Some think it was to get noticed but it was hard not to notice him. The real reason is this – he was trying to advertise to the visitors in our visitor galleries that there is an important economic function taking place in those pits. He knew that they would have questions about why he wore that funning looking jacket.

He gave the guards that conducted the gallery tour a little sheet that would answer their most frequently asked questions. What a brilliant way to advertise your profession. It worked. The only difference between him and me is that when I was ready to assume that mantle and began to wear his black and white cow trading jacket, there was a massive influx of money and then media into our business. It was an explosion of investors and capital. The cameras were soon to follow.

My father was good at advertising a lot of the things he did. The black and white jacket emphasized the cows that he was milking 2 times a day on our dairy farm. That lead naturally into a conversation about the corn and beans we raised on the rest of the farm. He loved being out there, away from it all.

It still seems odd that he chose one job where he was so jammed in, wearing the spit and sweat of the men around him, to another passion which was just a tractor and my dad looking out on to the acreage. Maybe they are like Yin and Yang. Whatever way you look at it, he was before his time.

I have written about all the trees that he was planting with me when I was just a little kid. We must have planted at least 6000 trees over a few years. He knew that at one day the wood would be valuable – and he was right. That taught me a lesson about investing in the future. Sometimes, there is no immediate pay off and you must have patience and wait for your boat to come in.

He taught me that anything that is worth doing is worth doing right – the first time. He taught me that there is only a certain amount of land. He used to say that ‘God” only made so much of it. So, when his rich friends were putting bowling alleys and swimming pools in their basements, he was trying to buy the farm next door.

His rich friends have come and gone; some were nicer than the others. Their houses are now gone too. The difference is that we still have our family farm. I guess he was right when he said that there was only a certain amount of land. He taught my brother, sister and I that great feeling of working all day and having something to show for it as we stood sweaty and tired on the back porch. That feeling is timeless.

He also taught us the value of a dollar and the work that went into earning it. I can’t tell you how important that has been in my life. He was a true agrarian, a man of the land.

But the most important thing he taught us was how to talk to paupers just like you would talk to kings. He was not too good to do any job or talk to anybody and would do the work that others refused. It was an awesome lesson in humility that I carry to this day.

He also taught me that I was a pretty lucky kid.

