'A good day for Williamson County": Board passes agreements for Walker's Bluff project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — The Williamson County Board unanimously passed two agreements Monday related to the building of Walker’s Bluff Elite Casinos Resort.

The first was a Host Community Agreement by and between Williamson County and Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort, LLC. This agreement spells out the details of the development of the casino resort and lists the parties involved in the development. It is required to be filed with Illinois Gaming Commission before a permanent license can be granted.

“It’s basically a summary of everything involved in the project, a development agreement,” said Board Chairman Jim Marlo. “It outlines the plan and identifies all the players. It is a document required by Illinois Gaming Commission.”

The second agreement was an Intergovernmental Agreement Between Counties of Jackson and Williamson, and has to do with a road that needs to be built into Walker’s Bluff property.

The current road into Walker’s Bluff, Meridian Road, is narrow and tends to flood easily. Another road is needed to build the addition of a casino and resort.

“Best way to get to casino is to go down Reed Station Road and build a new road into Walker’s Bluff,” Marlo said, explaining that the road will be built mostly in Jackson County