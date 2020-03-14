'A high degree of accountability': Herrin City Council has gone 3 years without going into executive session

Frattini said he meets with council members one-on-one to answer any questions they may have about sensitive issues or regular business. Otherwise, all discussions are held in open committee meetings, and full city council meetings. Frattini said that aldermen openly discuss the city’s progress with contract negotiations, including sticking points in labor talks. Members of the bargaining units typically attend those public meetings and take notes, he said.

‘I think that people are entitled to know and understand why and how the decisions are made — they get the background on it, if you will,” he said.

The Illinois Open Meetings Act states that it is the public policy of the state “that public bodies exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business and that the people have a right to be informed as to the conduct of their business.” Therefore, the act declares that “actions of public bodies be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.” Provisions for exemptions, where elected officials are allowed to discuss issues in private, recorded meetings, “shall be strictly constructed against closed meetings,” the act reads.