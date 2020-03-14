'A high degree of accountability': Herrin City Council has gone 3 years without going into executive session

HERRIN — In this Williamson County town known for its vibrant celebrations of Italian heritage, Mayor Steve Frattini is committed to making sure residents know how the sausage is made.
Frattini said that the Herrin City Council hasn’t gone into an executive session in more than three years.
“We do have a high degree of accountability to the taxpayers of our community and I think that they are entitled to see how and why we make some of the decisions that are made,” he said. “They're paying the bill. They have that entitlement. It’s their city government.”
Frattini, who has been mayor since November 2014 and an alderman before that, said that he believes there are times when governmental bodies take more liberty than they should with the executive session privilege. But he’s taking a stance that flies in the face of the famous quote about how one should not see how sausage or laws are made.
Across the country this week, newspapers and other good-government groups are planning to bring attention to two opposing types of government actions: those that attempt to shroud the public’s business in secrecy, and those who shine the light. Sunshine Week, which kicks off Sunday, is a celebration of access to public information and the vital role of open access government to communities across the nation. It’s an initiative led by the News Leaders Association and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
Frattini said it was a Sunshine Week feature in The Southern five years ago that inspired him to stake out this position.
In 2015, The Southern staff reviewed local governments’ commitment to access, and the editorial team assigned grades to municipalities. Points were awarded based on how well cities made accessible meeting minutes dating back three years, agenda packets, budgets, city official contacts and public records, to name a few examples. A significant portion of the score related to the frequency of executive sessions, with more points awarded for those who clearly stated their intent and used the option sparingly.
That stuck with Frattini.
He wanted to put an end to the speculation that executive sessions can fuel, especially where it concerns controversial issues, by mandating that all debates take place in the open. And he saw it as an important step to improving confidence in the city. At first, Frattini said he heard from skeptics who said it couldn’t be done. What about contract negotiations? Or sensitive personnel issues?
Frattini said that policies concerning hiring and firing are already covered by either bargaining unit contractual language or existing city ordinance or procedure. Collective bargaining sessions involve no more than two council members on the city’s team, and therefore do not constitute a quorum, he said. He’s found no reason to have to go into executive session for these reasons, even though they are allowed exemptions.
Frattini said he meets with council members one-on-one to answer any questions they may have about sensitive issues or regular business. Otherwise, all discussions are held in open committee meetings, and full city council meetings. Frattini said that aldermen openly discuss the city’s progress with contract negotiations, including sticking points in labor talks. Members of the bargaining units typically attend those public meetings and take notes, he said.
‘I think that people are entitled to know and understand why and how the decisions are made — they get the background on it, if you will,” he said.
The Illinois Open Meetings Act states that it is the public policy of the state “that public bodies exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business and that the people have a right to be informed as to the conduct of their business.” Therefore, the act declares that “actions of public bodies be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.” Provisions for exemptions, where elected officials are allowed to discuss issues in private, recorded meetings, “shall be strictly constructed against closed meetings,” the act reads.
The act outlines the reasons that governing bodies can go into executive session. The list includes matters such as personnel issues, sensitive security concerns, establishing a price to sell public property, and litigation, and several others. Frattini said he hasn’t outlawed executive session meetings. If an issue arises that necessitates an executive session, the council would consider it on a case-by-case basis. But Frattini said executive sessions aren’t necessary as a part of routine business, as evidenced by the fact that Herrin has gone three years now without one.
Alderman Paul York said one of the things he likes about the policy is that it cuts down on speculation and rumors. The public may disagree with something he or another city official says, but at least they know where the aldermen stand. “I think it’s extremely important to be 100% transparent,” he said. “There’re so many places you go to where it’s so-called public, but right away they’re going into executive session. That’s no longer public.”
