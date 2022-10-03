A home was lost after explosion/fire in Elkville

ELKVILLE — Neighbors of a house on the corner of Sixth and Board streets in Elkville heard explosions Monday morning just before seeing a neighboring home engulfed in flames.

At 10:21 a.m., shortly after the explosions, one of the neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

Local fire departments arrived on the scene to find the garage of an Elkville home engulfed in flames, which spread to the main parts of the house, and eventually to a neighbor’s home.

Elkville Fire Chief Kevin Wright said the home in which the fire started was destroyed. The neighboring home did not receive significant damage.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 1 p.m. Firefighters worked on a “hot spot” on the building afterward.

A total of six fire departments sent vehicles and manpower to help put out the fire. In addition to Elkville, other departments came from Dowell, Vergennes, Du Quoin, Hurst and De Soto. Jackson County Ambulance was also at the scene.

The home is the parsonage for the Elkville First Baptist Church. The Rev. Scott Slone, his wife Amy and their children live in the home. They were away from the house at the time of the fire.

By Monday afternoon, firefighters were able to retrieve some of the family’s photographs and keepsakes. Most of the family’s items were destroyed. Two pets were rescued at the home.

A small crowd of spectators gathered while firefighters worked. That included neighbors and church members.

Steve Foster, chairman of the deacons at the church, said the home was insured.

The Elkville First Baptist website said the property was donated to the church in 1938. The main part of the parsonage was built in 1955, and the home has had two additions.

Wright also thanked neighboring fire departments for helping with the fire.

“Every department here is volunteer. Glad we had enough people to help,” Wright said.

He said the Elkville Fire Department is looking for new members. If you are interested, call the fire department’s non-emergency number at 618-568-1341.

The investigation into the cause of this fire is still ongoing.