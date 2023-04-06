Riley Peyton wanted to put off our first attempt at telephone interview.

“Can we possibly reschedule?” the 21-year-old politely and humbly asked. “We just got in from Spokane. The weather delayed our flight for hours and we’re exhausted.”

By “we,” Peyton was referring to herself and her 19 year-old sister Rachel, collectively known as RENEE, an up-and-coming Contemporary Christian Music duo from the small White County community of Enfield, about 13 miles east of McLeansboro.

Spokane was last stop on the 40-plus Winter Jam Tour which featured stops in venues including Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. At each stop, RENEE joined performers such as CCM artists We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Newsong, Austin French and Anne Wilson, singing in front of tens of thousands of people each night.

The tour was just another step for the sisters who have been singing since they were in single digits and who will be making a “home” performance of sorts when they open for Newsong Thursday evening at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Riley said singing is all that they have ever wanted to do.

“Our mom started doing a women’s devotional at a nursing home. She couldn’t sing, but she could play the piano and so Rachel and I – at ages 5 and 6 – started leading the music and that’s how it started,” Peyton recalls.

From those humble beginnings, the girls sang at a banquet and some other events, which led to more events.

“It was really incredible and a lot of fun for us,” she said.

As grade schoolers, the pair caught the eye of gospel music legend Bill Gaither, who recognized their abilities and talents.

“He was so loving and gracious and he put us on multiple concerts, a cruise and even the Gaither Fallfest for four or five years in a row,” she said. “We started touring with them and he opened the door to so many possibilities and that’s when we really started to think this is what we wanted to do.”

Peyton said she understands the enormity and providence of connections within Christian music.

“What’s so mind-blowing is that even with us at such a young age, they we so supporting in our musical journey and opened the doors to all that we have.”

With the Gaithers, the girls sang as “The Peyton Sisters,” but as they began to transition into adulthood, it was also time for a musical transition.

“When we started writing our own music, we decided to stop singing Southern Gospel and switch over to Contemporary Christian,” she explained. “We launched RENEE in 2019 – it is both of our middle names – and we jumped in. We reached out to the only person we knew in CCM and he said he would call someone and see what happens.”

“Someone” was noted producer Tedd Tjornhorn, known in music circles as Tedd T, who has worked with an impressive list of artists including Celine Dion and noted Christian band for King and Country.

“What happened” was the producer began working with the duo and recordings were made – and played on Christian radio.

Again, connections worked and RENEE caught the eye of Newsong, leading to an invitation to be part of Winter Jam.

“Every now and then a new artist comes along and will express the gospel in a way that no one’s ever said it before,” noted Ken Anderson of Marion’s WBVN-FM. “I think RENEE is a band that has done that.”

Anderson, said that he has known of the duo for many years and his station is among those playing RENEE’s music.

“Listeners seem to be enjoying every minute of it,” he said.

When Anderson booked Newsong for an Easter concert Thursday, he specifically asked the band about including RENEE as the opening act.

“I wanted to bring them in and re-introduce them to the area.”

Peyton said the sisters are excited about performing again at home in Southern Illinois.

“I can’t describe what I think it will be like performing in Marion,” she said of singing at the Cultural and Civic Center where she has seen so many concerts. “To be on that state in front of friends and family – people you have known your whole life and are so close to you, it’s going to be surreal.”

