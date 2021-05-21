'A job seeker's market': Labor shortage hurting Southern Illinois businesses

“Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs are almost as prevalent as dandelions.
And, like the pesky weed, they don’t seem to be going away.
Across Southern Illinois and most of the nation, employers are finding difficulty in filling vacancies in their businesses. In the wake of a pandemic that forced businesses to lay off employees, many of those same entities now are facing a serious labor shortage.
Greg Cottom, owner of Express Employment Professionals in Carbondale, said he has never seen a labor market like this.
“We’re hearing from people all over the place looking for employees. These are businesses that normally wouldn’t need our help, now begging us help them find people,” he said. “It’s just unheard of. It’s crazy.”
He said typically his company is trying to fill about 100 positions for clients. Today, he is looking to hire for nearly 450 jobs.
The shortage of job applicants is being felt by employers in all sectors, but the restaurant industry may be among the hardest hit.
At Murphysboro’s Cindy B’s Café , co-owner Tara Mason said there has been little interest in the several positions the restaurant has available. Ideally, she said, her staff numbers 16 or 17, but she currently has just a dozen employees.
A shortage of cooks is forcing her to close the restaurant on Mondays, a day it has traditionally been open, so as to not overwork her staff.
It is not only Mason’s café that is looking for people. Stephanie Bishop, of the West Frankfort-based Moreland-Bishop organization — which includes 14 Southern Illinois McDonald’s locations — is looking to hire for each of her restaurants.
“It’s a trend for a couple of months. We are seeing an impact on applications coming into the restaurant,” she said.
She said her restaurants are trying a variety of tactics to entice applicants – even calling former employees to gauge their interest in working just a few hours each week. Around the region, both locally owned and chain restaurants are increasing wages and offering “sign-on” bonuses to new employees.
Bishop said while her restaurants can function with lower staff numbers, smaller teams can be challenging.
“It impacts our folks who are working. When our managers are not able to staff lunch peaks or other times where they would want to be, it’s hard. They can get through a tough week, but once you get two, three, four weeks of that, it really starts to wear on your people,” she said.
William Lo, founder of the Southern Illinois Eats Facebook page and general manager of New Kahala in Carbondale, said many of his peers are having the same problems: Few applicants and no-shows for interviews.
Lo said he believes there are several reasons for the labor shortage.
He said many people who were laid off during pandemic-related closures simply are choosing not to reenter the workforce yet.
For some, it is because of the increased unemployment benefits and for others it may be issues with childcare since schools are either not in session or have been on remote learning plans. A fear of COVID-19 plays a role for some. He says, too, part of the problem lies with the restaurant industry itself.
“If you are working at a restaurant, making minimum wage and you’re not treated well, unemployment sounds good,” he said. “We have to start really taking care of our people, giving them consistent hours and (treating) them like family.”
Mason said she tries to take care of her staff in a variety of ways, but things can be tough for restauranteurs.
“We’re often caught in the middle. We do our best to pay a fair wage, but as the wages go up, so does everything else. It’s just a snowball effect,” she said.
Mason said she doesn’t believe things will get better until extended and extra unemployment benefits cease. Cottom said he hopes high school students starting their summer breaks will begin to fill in some of the labor gaps.
The restaurants are not alone. Manufacturers are seeing shortages as well. Greg Cook would like to hire 10 truck drivers and 30 other people to work in the plant at Cook Portable Warehouses, but he says he just can’t find them.
“It’s really difficult for us to meet demand right now with the shortage of workforce,” the owner of the Cobden company said. “In terms of hiring drivers, there are so many of those jobs available out there that it has always been more difficult, but it is much worse now for people in manufacturing.”
Cook continues, “I’ve never seen it like this before and I’ve been in business since 1984.”
Cottom said that if there is a bright side to the labor shortage, it is that those looking for work are in a pretty good place.
“It’s a great time to get out there, kick the tires so to speak and see what’s available. It is a job-seeker’s market right now,” he said.