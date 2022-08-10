A Karnak school will begin its 24th year with new facility, new leadership

KARNAK — New and exciting changes are happening at Living Hope Fellowship Christian School in Karnak.

In its 24th academic year, the leadership will be changing hands with the implementation of a new principal.

Crystal Lawyer, who has worked with the school since 2011 and began teaching elementary and middle school classes in 2012, will take over the new role from Collette Badgley, one of the founding members of the school who had carried numerous roles over the years including principal and math teacher and remains the school’s administrator.

In July 2021, Lawyer’s passion and drive for the school culminated in her spearheading a successful campaign to finish a long-planned move into the new school building. Under the campaign name “Help Build My School,” enough funds were raised by the end of 2021 to finish the classrooms, plumbing, heat and A/C, making it possible to open the doors of the new building for the fall 2022 school year, which will start Friday, Aug. 12.

Living Hope Fellowship Christian School opened its doors in 1999, when the church saw a need to provide a different academic option to parents in the lower Southern Illinois area. The staff consisted of church members who earned certification through the Accelerated Christian Education (A.C.E) program.

The establishment of a new school building had been in the works for many years but gained new urgency in 2019. Pastor Kevin Badgley and his shop class students began working on classrooms, insulation, and painting, among other tasks. Local volunteers in the community have been there to meet the need with donations, offering their equipment, labor, and word-of-mouth (telling about upcoming fundraisers, when concrete or gravel was going to be poured, etc.).

Students are presented with an array of Christian education that meets the ISBE’s standards, and they get an opportunity to travel across the country to compete with other students in a wide variety of competitions including sports, music, drama, academics, and art, among other things. The school is currently accepting applications for the upcoming school year. You can find out more information by emailing their secretary, Lynetta Johnson, at lhfcs1@hotmail.com, or calling the school office at 618-634-2541.

Work is still being done to fully complete the building. Donations can be made to the school through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LHFCS, or at P.O. Box 111, Grand Chain, IL 62941.